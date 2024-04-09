Alyssa Naeher triumphs over Canada once again at the 2024 SheBelieves Cup

We saw this movie, roughly over a month ago. Alyssa Naeher is partially culpable for a Canadian goal, the USWNT regain control and just need to see the game out but somehow, Canada wins a penalty that Adrianna Leon scores from.

This is what happened in the semi-finals of the CONCACAF W Gold Cup and we saw a similar refrain happen again in the final of the 2024 SheBelieves Cup. This time, without extra time, both teams went immediately into the shoot out and once again, Alyssa Naeher proved to be the winner.

Canada scored first this time around, finding the opening goal of this match in the 40th minute. While some might say that Alyssa Naeher had no choice in coming out for that sequence leading up to the goal, once she failed to clear it, there was an empty net waiting for someone in a Canadian jersey to score. Leon made no mistake from inside the box.

In the second half, interim head coach Twila Kilgore made some changes that proved to be what the USWNT had missed all along. She brought in Mal Swanson for Sam Coffey, shifting Jaedyn Shaw into the 10 position, and then brought on Trinity Rodman for Alex Morgan who provided a lot more pace and nous for the USWNT. Swanson teed up Sophia Smith for her first goal and Rodman played Smith through to score her second, justifying the chances that Kilgore made. With the lead, the USWNT should’ve looked to see this game out but they did. Crystal Dunn was judged to have fouled Leon inside the box and the Canadian striker made no mistake from the spot to send this match to penalties.

Unlike the W Gold Cup, Canada’s first two penalties by Jessie Fleming and Leon respectively, were brilliantly taken. Kailen Sheridan saved Rodman’s penalty and gave Canada the advantage in the shoot out. Unfortunately for them, Alyssa Naeher was determined to take over the narrative once again.

Just as she did against Canada a month ago, Naeher not only saved penalties but she also scored one herself; bringing back the same confident sequence of save-score-save that she produced against Canada last time out. Naeher’s heroics were needed even more this time as Emily Sonnett sent her penalty high over the crossbar, inching Canada closer to a historic win. However, Alyssa Naeher was not to be thwarted tonight in Columbus, Ohio. She was once again the hero the USWNT needed at a time when others around her faltered.

ALYSSA NAEHER pic.twitter.com/EekXuSD5eJ — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 10, 2024

If there’s one thing that Alyssa Naeher accomplished at the World Cup last year that was a positive, it was her prowess in penalty shoot outs. That confidence, technique and efficiency has carried through to 2024 as she has produced save after save to help her team to two trophies so far. This kind of form in penalties will undoubtedly be needed this summer at the Paris Olympics. The USWNT remain a team that confounds due to the lack of the right tactical plan to bring out the best out of their roster and that could cost them in normal time against Australia, Germany and Zambia at the Olympics.

If the matches end up in penalties at any point in their journey at the Olympics, the USWNT know that they can rely on Alyssa Naeher to be the best goalkeeper on the pitch that day. When called upon, Naeher has shown that she is the best goalkeeper on the roster and her brilliance at penalties cannot be replaced. That could prove vital in a tournament as condensed and as difficult as the upcoming one Paris.