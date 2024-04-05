Ally Sentnor wants to make impactful plays whenever she can for the Utah Royals

After scoring her first goal for Utah Royals FC against the North Carolina Courage, it seems as though everything has mainly started well for Ally Sentnor. The first pick of the 2024 NWSL Draft has started off her rookie season well and by the time this interview drops, has already scored two goals for her team.

The Utah Royals returned to the National Women’s Soccer League knowing they not only had to get their tactics right, but they also needed to make sure any players acquired by them through the expansion draft or the NWSL draft would fit into what head coach Any Rodriguez wants from her team.

Although their record currently sits at 1-0-2, Utah have so far been justified in making Sentnor their first pick as she continues to influence things positively for the Royals. When I asked her about her first ever professional goal, Sentnor was on the same wavelength about her influence as a player.

“I honestly didn’t think I would end up shooting the ball,” she begins. “I thought I’d play it to a teammate in behind or just continue our build play but I look to shoot from that angle; it’s kinda become one of my more comfortable spots so once I was in that position, I just decided ‘Why not? Why not have a shot at goal?’. I’m grateful it went in and so happy I was able to put our team head.”

ALLY SENTNOR. What a statement for your first NWSL goal!! pic.twitter.com/d6kLVdsE55 — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) March 23, 2024

Sentnor went on to explain that that goal brought an emotion from herself and the team after the game which she termed as incredible because of how much it meant in context. It was the first home game for the Royals since 2020 and their first win of a newly built team against one of the best teams the NWSL has in the Courage.

“I just think you can’t really describe those feelings and emotions but just to be a part and to impact my team having that feeling is just incredible.”

Ally Sentnor has always been good at scoring goals, so good that in her younger years, her father made her shoot with her less dominant left foot because she was finding it too easy to score with her right. She has gotten so used to using her left foot just as well as her right foot that she feels more comfortable on her left in certain moments on the pitch. Sentnor notes with a smile that her father likes to take credit for that ability but also expresses gratitude in being two-footed now at this point in her career.

It also lends to how the former University of North Carolina forward sees herself as a player: creative and free.

“I enjoy being on the ball the most, I mean who doesn’t,” she jokes. “I really just enjoy being on the ball, making things happen and creating plays. Whether that’s setting myself up for a shot or setting my teammates up by switching the point of attack. Just being a creator and being someone who can impact the game with the ball at her feet.”

Sentnor tops off her description by stating with a sneaky smile that she sees herself as a bit of a shifty player, in the best possible way. Those are attributes that Utah clearly saw in her when they decided to draft her and why they decided to switch her from the middle of the pitch to out wide in advanced spaces.

“It’s been a new challenge for me and hopefully something that I can continue to improve and work at, and have it in my toolbox for the rest of my career,” she states.

Having a head coach like Amy Rodriguez, a former USWNT player who featured for the national team for over a decade certainly helps Sentnor’s ability to adapt to what the team needs from her right now. Despite not being an exact comparison as players, Sentnor feels that Rodriguez’ past experience makes this a special and unique experience for herself.

“Everyday it’s just trying to learn from her and trying to look up to her as another forward, try to do my best for this team and make a mark on the league so I think it’s just a really special opportunity,” she explains. “She [Rodriguez] brings so much energy and passion to the game having once been a player so fighting for her and fighting for this team, is something I’m super excited about.”

The team also sets up extra shooting drills after practice to help each player hone their technique in front of goal but for Sentnor, it’s Rodriguez’ energy during practice that helps elevate the players.

“The energy she brings when we score a goal in practice or execute something really well, you can tell she loves it and when we need to do better you also hear that from her. She [Rodriuguez] is very big on technical execution and keeping the ball so having that as our standard is really important, and whenever we’re doing finishing [drills] it’s wanting to be as perfect as we can even though that’s really hard to do.” she finishes with a laugh.

The chance to call on the experience that Amy Rodriguez brings as a former player and the technical ability as a truly two-footed player has helped Ally Sentnor settle into the league quickly, maybe more quickly than she herself expected.

“I am by no means perfect at this position, and I definitely still have a lot to learn offensively and defensively. I’m just trying to take in all the information from both my teammates and my coaches about positioning, how to be free and flow in that position so I have a ways to go and a lot to learn,” she says. “Hopefully [I’ll] continue to grow in this position and make it a position I can play in the future.”

We then circle back to one of the biggest moments in Sentnor’s career to date: draft day. For every player attending the draft, the most common experience is feeling nervous about everything and not knowing where you will end up. You may have an idea of which teams are looking at you but at the end of the day, up until the moment your name is announced, nothing feels real. Sentnor echoed those thoughts as we discussed how that day went from her perspective.

“I’ve said before, it’s one of those surreal moments that I’ve ever been a part of. I don’t think a lot of people get to say they’ve been part of a draft in general. When you sit in that big room, all of the teams and coaches are in the middle and you’re kinda just sitting there all dressed up, patiently waiting. It really is a moment that’s hard to describe.” she states.

“When I got called by Utah, it was first, a lot of relief that I was chosen by a team,” she lets out a laugh as she reminisces about the moment. “[But] also just extreme honour and gratitude that a team that had the first pick wanted to choose me. It made me want to fight for this team even more and to be a part of a program that’s building itself from the ground up; to be a part of that is something really special.”

When all was said and done and she had fulfilled her media obligations for the first time with the Utah Royals, Sentnor states that she didn’t really get a moment to take a breath until the very next day.

“I had to turn my phone off,” she states with a smile. “I couldn’t really respond to all the messages until the next day. We went out to dinner and I don’t even remember falling asleep that night. I was just so relieved and so excited but also just emotionally drained from that day so I just absolutely knocked out.”

She then spent the next day with one of her best friends from high school and the friend’s sister in Los Angeles just taking in the city. They went to the skate park to watch people on their boards, they went to the beach and it was at that moment, it hit her. She was now a professional soccer player.

“I don’t think it really set in until I got to Utah and I would wake up for training every day, that’s when I realised that this is my job. It’s kinda crazy.” she states.

After spending most of her life on the east coast, moving to a brand new state, in a different time zone and with an altitude that has become synonymous with Utah, there were plenty of things to consider for Sentnor on just that alone. Luckily, she has always been a person who embraces change and new challenges well.

“I didn’t really didn’t know what to expect out of Utah just in general, I’d never lived there, I’d only been there once or twice so I really had an open mind and I didn’t go into it with any expectations but I was very excited,” she explains.

Sentnor goes on to state that many people had asked her if she was nervous, which she was as she was entering the professional part of her career for the first time but she felt that she was able to handle all the changes that came to her so quickly.

“I think I was more excited than anything,” she muses. “I really just wanted to get there, move in and get to know the team.”

The 20 year-old is still figuring out everything about the state, still exploring it and finding out what her hobbies could be but she feels like it’s a place that’s set up for to find her footing soo.

“The fans and the support system [here] has been amazing. And I’ve finally got used to altitude,” she finished with a laugh.

Moving to a new team and a new home is half the battle for most players in the NWSL and in particular, the young players who get drafted by the teams and are now entering a new chapter in their lives. When I asked Sentnor if she felt prepared for the NWSL, she answered with assurance and belief that yes, she felt prepared for the NWSL.

“I’d trained with a few NWSL teams before entering the draft which was really helpful because I was able to explore a few different environments and to be put in those challenging, uncomfortable environments before I was actually a part of one of those teams was very helpful,” she explains. “I got to learn and play at that speed of play, I got to learn from the other incredible players in this league and how the league works a little bit so that was really special. Being able to train with the Courage right next door to UNC was amazing and I’m really grateful that they allowed us that opportunity.”

Even with the opportunity to play with experienced professionals, Sentnor isn’t resting on her laurels. She feels that every team is different and so by coming to Utah, she has to learn things with the team that she didn’t get to experience when she trained with them while at UNC.

Speaking of UNC, Sentnor also credits her collegiate team for preparing her for the speed of play that comes with being in the NWSL.

“Our speed of play in practice was very high and it prepared me for coming into the NWSL, so it wasn’t a huge difference for me.” she states.

When you then combine that with having training practices with NWSL teams in the preseason, Sentnor knew the level she needed to reach in order to succeed in the league and what to expect.

“I’m still learning [things like] decision making every day and what decisions to make; whether to pass or whether to dribble,” she says. “I need to still be working on that, but the team made it very easy to come in and adapt to it.”

Throughout the interview, whether it’s recalling her experience at the draft, what she discovered about herself in training or how she feels about going up against a former teammate like Maycee Bell, Sentnor remains affable and grateful to be in the position she currently is in and that her old teammates are fulfilling their dreams as well. Knowing that she still has a long way to go makes her want to continue to get better, enter each week with a fresh mindset and then showcase that when they play an opponent on the weekend.

Being on the road recently and having been at some youth national team camps for the United States has slowed her settling in period a little but by the team we speak, Sentnor feels like she’s finally settled in. Also not having to deal with the same set of problems one would have as a college athlete is something that she has had to adjust to as well.

“It’s different because [now] you don’t have to go to class after practice and you really have the whole day dedicated to preparing your body for the next day,” she explains. “[That means] advocating for yourself, making sure you’re getting what you need for yourself whether that be a massage or needling (a treatment for releasing knots in soft tissue known as myofascial trigger points.). It’s just making sure you put the time in for that stuff so the next day you’re ready to perform at your best.”

As with many newcomers to the NWSL from the college game, recovery is the biggest adjustment of them all.

“The recovery is different but you have the time and you’re allowed to focus on that instead of like college, when you’re just running around, doing everything.” Sentnor states in amusement.

One thing that hasn’t had to go through any adjustments or adaptability is Ally Sentnor’s pre-match meal which includes gummy worms.

“It hasn’t changed much from college. It’s pancakes, eggs and strawberries for [my] pre-game meal, a pre-game coffee always and sour gummy worms right before the game,” she answers.

“Just a few!” she adds on with a smile.

Apart from that, her pre-match routine could change at any point in her career because she isn’t very superstitious. Many players have specific routines that they have to carry out before a game to increase their self-belief but Sentnor is grateful that she isn’t that superstitious because it means she can change routines if needed. However, if all else fails, she sticks with some Rihanna for herself or listens to whatever the team has on, to remain in the moment with them.

The young rookie, like any other player in the NWSL, has goals in mind for what she wants to achieve this season. Her aims are both physical and mental, a great blend for a player who’s just starting out in the league.

“I want to figure out what works for me, recovery wise as I don’t think it’s the same for everyone, so just figuring out what feels the best for my body in this new league, figuring what modalities are best for me over the course of the season because it takes awhile to learn and adapt.” she begins. “I also want to go into every game, I’ll be a little bit nervous [at the start of each game] so go in confident that I deserve to be there and just try to enjoy it. Not let the nerves and the pressure take over.”

Sentnor continues on, talking about how she wants to approach every game this season going forward.

“You go into every game with confidence and I don’t want to change my style of play and the way that I play for anyone (meaning any specific opponent),” she says. “I’m just going to continue to do what I do.”

It’s her biggest goal, however, that is something she seems well on her way to achieving.

“I want to have plays, whether that’s scoring goals, assisting goals or setting up plays each game, where I impact the team and put us in a position to score goals and win,” Sentnor states. “I’m a player that wants to create so if I can have a few, two or three, impactful moments every game, that would be my goal for the season.”

With a game-winning goal on the books, and another goal last Sunday which gave Utah a way back into the game against the Washington Spirit, Ally Sentnor is already checking off the box of making impactful moments for her team. She’ll be hoping that it’s the start of many, and with the talent at her disposal, it wouldn’t surprise me if this is just the beginning of a long and fruitful career for her.

You can also read our other interviews in our ‘Rookie Series’ with Croix Bethune of the Washington Spirit and Maycee Bell of Gotham FC.