A Career Fair About More Than a Job

Attending a women’s soccer match in the United States means entering a stadium in which more than half identify as a woman, non-binary, or just simply not a cis man. Most supporters sections are seen flying rainbow flags, Black Lives Matter flags, Trans flags, and more. Why, then, do the working professionals in the industry not reflect what we see in the stadium?

There are only eight women of the 37 members on the FIFA Council. In a press conference during the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, FIFA President Gianni Infantino made waves when he said that women should “convince us men what we have to do”, in reference to the growth of the women’s game.

It’s not hard to understand why the industry looks how it does. The question then becomes how to fix it.

Women in Soccer, an organization whose mission is “to increase the agency and representation of women and underrepresented individuals working in the beautiful game through community building,” has created a career fair to drive connection and foster inclusion in a space that historically hasn’t had much.

The Women in Soccer Career Fair is the “only event that specifically encourages women and people with underrepresented gender identities to work in the game,” Pip Penman, Co-Founder of WIS and Executive Director of Content & Marketing, shares in an interview.

“This is not an audience that is marketed to when it comes to soccer jobs,” she explains. “A main reason that women and LGBTQI+ folks are underrepresented in any kind of professional soccer organization is because these jobs are not marketed to us. We are not told that you can work in this game.”

The Virtual Career Fair Structure:

The 2024 WIS Career Fair, presented by Major League Soccer and the National Women’s Soccer League, spanned over four days total and included both coach-specific recruiting and an industry-wide two day virtual event. In total, the event saw nearly 800 participants, shattering the organization’s previous record of 490.

This year’s Career Fair featured 52 total recruiting organizations, such as MLS’ NYCFC and New England Revolution, the NWSL’s NJ/NY Gotham FC and Bay FC, and non-profits like Soccer Without Borders.

Within the format and new-age online model, Women in Soccer used Remo’s virtual event management platform in which participants heard speakers and also participated in breakout sessions where attendees could choose which virtual table they’d like to sit at. All participating organizations sent a recruiter or hiring manager to host a virtual table and participants were free to wander between all of these virtual tables. The format helps foster building one-on-one relationships, most closely mirroring an in-person event.

Effecting Change:

The concept seems simple, but nobody else is doing it. The extensive network that Women in Soccer has created allows them to reach out into the professional world with one arm and into the women’s soccer community with the other, and bring them together.

Women in Soccer are seeking to solve the issue at hand: that women and LGBTQIA+individuals are never told they should be a professional in the industry they already care so much about. Women in Soccer seeks to bridge that divide between industry and community, and make the industry itself better reflect the community.

“One of the biggest things we hear all the time with Women in Soccer is – ‘oh my goodness I didn’t know there were so many different types of jobs in soccer!’. We highlight careers in soccer content creation, journalism, data analysis, referees, marketing, and accounting. There are so many things to be a soccer professional,” explains Penman.

She continued, “One of the most impactful things about the annual WIS Career Fair is that it highlights that there are so many ways to work in this game and then markets those jobs to people who are rarely encouraged to be professional in the soccer industry.”

Beyond numbers, this Career Fair helps to grow the domestic game in a more important way.

“I see the growth of the game in terms of improving equity. It’s not just about physical numbers. For me, improving equity and inclusion in soccer is true growth,” Penman shares.

Participants in the Career fair have shared that their experience expanded beyond simple networking. For example, one attendee shared the following:

“I loved the session about confidence and the opportunity to connect with other amazing women, not just for looking for a position, but also for networking. This was a meaningful experience for me and I can’t wait to have a second chance to participate in this kind of initiative.”

For the game of women’s soccer to grow in the direction that the community wants, that community needs to be a part of the change. Women in Soccer are helping to foster that change and bring people from the community into positions of power, so that those who truly love the game can help influence its future.

