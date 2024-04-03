“I’ll be your dark horse”: An interview with Racing Louisville’s Elexa Bahr

After a few years playing in Spain and Colombia, Elexa Bahr was ready to return home.

Although born in the United States, the twenty-five year old had only recently returned from representing Colombia in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. She’d kept an eye on the National Women’s Soccer League and was impressed by its recent exponential growth. When Racing Louisville expressed interest, the Buford, Georgia native promised head coach Bev Yanez and general manager Ryan Dell she was worthy of a look.

“I literally told Ryan and Bev, just give me a shot,” the young forward told All For XI in an exclusive sit down. “Just give me a shot and I’ll be your dark horse and I will give you everything I’ve got.”

Racing did take a shot on Bahr and she lived up to her dark horse potential almost immediately. Many were surprised to see a mostly unknown player earn a start in Racing’s home opener against the Orlando Pride, but only 13 minutes in, she put Louisville on the scoreboard first by cheekily chipping the keeper from outside the box. Just seven minutes later, she assisted in Uchenna Kanu’s goal to earn Racing a second. These feats not only caught the eye of the entire NWSL, but put her in the record books as the first player to notch a goal and assist in their debut since Rachel Daly in 2016.

“I mean, what a debut, right?” said teammate and Racing Louisville defender Lauren Milliet with a laugh. “Chipping the keeper is bold, but it paid off. It was insane. I was screaming from like halfway that it was going to go in.”

Bahr said that she’s thankful for Yanez for trusting her and putting her in the starting lineup and giving her the opportunity to show what she can do. The whole experience was made even more special by the fact that her whole family — “Twenty people! Rented a bus and everything.” — were able to come to Louisville and experience it with her.

As for the goal itself, Bahr admitted going for the chip was a “really ballsy move” and said she even surprised herself with it.

“I had no idea what I was doing,” said Bahr with a shrug. “I just went with my gut. Honestly, I just went with my gut. I saw the goalkeeper out and I just went for it.”

It’s confidence like this that makes players like Bahr so fun to play with, said Milliet, and also what makes Louisville such a versatile team. In particular, Milliet praised Bahr’s ability to control possession and maintain control of the ball under pressure.

“I think we have a lot of players that have really unique qualities that really elevate the team this year. She’s definitely someone who’s been fun to watch and fun to play with, fun to combine with. I’ve really enjoyed watching her play and continuing to see what she does for the group.”

Bahr said she stands out in the NWSL because she doesn’t fit the mold of the typical tall, strong and physical NWSL player. Instead, she brings a style that’s been forged through her different international experiences and mixed with her American roots. While at the University of South Carolina, she said she learned about physicality and on-the-ball management. After graduation, she spent two years with Racing Féminas in Spain’s second division where she learned about possession and time management. From there, she went to Colombia where she spent time with both Deportivo de Cali and América de Cali. It was here and with the Colombian national team that she really blossomed and felt everything come together.

“Playing in Colombia has taught me my style of play,” she explained. “I like to be efficient. I like to pass. I like to do the toque toque, here and go, so honestly, I just brought that style into the U.S. and I feel like over time, I have learned how to add the athleticism to it.”

Echoing Millet’s comments about Racing’s versatility, Bahr said she’s excited by the fact that the front line has come together so quickly considering none of the players — Uchenna Kanu, Reilyn Turner, and herself — had played much together prior to their first start against Orlando. With Kanu spending much of preseason with the Nigerian national team and Bahr with the Colombian team, there just hadn’t been that much time to connect but once they were put in the starting line together, Bahr said, “it’s been a hit since.”

If Bahr had a standout first match, the rookie Turner caught attention in the second match against the Houston Dash where she tied Racing’s club records for shots and shots on goal by the end of the first half. Not bad for a player in only her first professional match. Kanu has also started hot and scored three goals in three games. She also became the fastest player to score a brace in NWSL history in Racing’s most recent match against the Portland Thorns.

This immediate chemistry may have been a surprise, but it’s forged from the fact all three players have the same drive, confidence, and respect for each other, said Bahr.

“We just have the confidence,” she explained. “I think everybody just wants to play, you know? Everybody knows soccer is just another type of love language. Like, everybody just wants to play. Everybody knows to pass the ball. Let’s get it together. Let’s go. Let’s just go forward. So I think honestly, us three, it was really a big shock because we haven’t been playing together. But we work so well together and I’m excited. I’m excited for the rest of the season, how it goes.”

Despite the great offensive performance from its forwards, Racing Louisville’s start to the season has been a mixed bag. In three games, they’ve had three draws despite the fact they’ve started two matches with two-goal leads. Late equalizers have been a big problem for Racing, but despite this, Bahr is positive about the team’s trajectory. After all, Yanez is a new coach, there are a lot of new players on the team, and starting a season hot doesn’t mean you stay hot. It’s all about peaking at the right moment.

“I definitely think everybody is on the same page. Yes, we have a new team. Yes, we have a new coach. We have a lot of factors that play into it. But I think everybody has that one goal and what it is is we want to win.”

Looking ahead, Bahr said she’s excited for the Olympics and her continued time with the Colombian national team. After Colombia had its best ever showing in the 2023 World Cup, making it to the quarterfinals and beating powerhouse Germany along the way, she’s looking forward to seeing what the team can do.

As for Racing, the team’s goal is to make it to a top-eight finish and to reach the playoffs for the first time ever. Bahr and her teammates are aware that many people are quick to dismiss Racing as legitimate contenders after three consecutive years of coming in ninth-place, but that’s not something this current team is going to abide by.

“We’re to a point where, now we’re like we’re racing and we’re gonna come at you. Even if we’re gonna lose, you’re not gonna beat us off the field.”

Racing themselves may be dark horses in the playoff race, but it helps their chances to have players like Bahr who’ve arrived to the NWSL with a level of confidence and skill that has taken many by surprise. According to head coach Yanez, Bahr is an important player for Racing because she’s so much more than just an offensive threat. She’s willing to get stuck in and make contact, she will go back to do defensive work, and she’s particularly skilled at managing her timing off the ball.

“I think she’s showcased a lot of different attributes to her game that we’re just very proud of and obviously very, very excited to have her here at Racing.”

The feeling is mutual. Bahr said that getting to the league and to Racing has been a long time coming and when she thinks back on everything that’s happened already, she’s proud she’s made it this far.

“Just wow,” said Bahr with a grin. “All the hard work that I’ve put into it just finally is starting to pay off. So I’m just really happy, honestly, to even be here.”