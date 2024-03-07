Alyssa Naeher stands tall against Canada in the W Gold Cup

In what was probably the worst pitch condition I’ve ever seen a game of football played on, neither Canada nor the USWNT could play to their optimal level. Instead, individual errors led to four goals and that led to penalties, late in the evening in San Diego.

Alyssa Naeher had just missed a penalty scored by Adriana Leon deep into stoppage time of extra time, yet she was immediately asked to find a way to stop Canada from converting their penalties and help her team make it to the CONCACAF W Gold Cup. With shades of the 2023 World Cup running through everyone’s minds, Naeher made sure this this time around the outcome would be different; and she did so in style.

The saves

After having just seen Adriana Leon send her the wrong way in extra time to convert the penalty, Naeher was determined to not have the same player beat her twice in quick succession. Leon, probably in a bid to out-think Naeher, went to the left when in the previous penalty, she had gone right. Naeher guessed the right way and when the penalty came to her, a poorly placed one by Leon, she made an easy save to give the USWNT the advantage.

Jordyn Huitema, who had scored earlier in the game, heading past Naeher to tie things up in regular time, stepped up and shot the same way Leon had previously. Naeher once again guessed the right way and again, saved an easy shot as Huitema’s penalty was just as poorly placed as Leon’s had been.

Finally, with the game within the USWNT’s grasp, Naeher once again guessed the right way as Jessie Fleming went the same direction as Leon and Huitema, and also placed her penalty as badly as her teammates had done. Naeher was at the right spot in the right moment to send her team to the final of the W Gold Cup.

The penalty conversion

This is where we had a feeling that this would be Alyssa Naeher’s night. Just like at the World Cup, the USWNT goalkeeper decided to take a penalty herself. This time, she did so immediately after saving Adriana Leon’s penalty.

Goalkeepers tend to be pretty good at penalties despite not taking them often because they have enough power and placement in their kicks to fool other goalkeepers. Naeher did so, sending Kailen Sheridan the wrong way and keeping the USWNT ahead on penalties.

After both Sophia Smith and Naeher had scored, the momentum was with the USWNT and they seemed to have full confidence in their goalkeeper to make enough saves to see them through. Naeher did so with barely a flicker of emotion on her face until the final whistle blew. Then, she let out a fist pump and a smile as her teammates rushed to celebrate with her.

Coming into this tournament, there had been questions over Alyssa Naeher’s undisputed place as the starting goalkeeper for the USWNT. Rightfully so as her form with the Chicago Red Stars last year was not only on the level expected from her but also not on the level anyone would want from their starting goalkeeper. Time had been shared between Naeher and Casey Murphy but things progressed at the W Gold Cup it seemed as though Naeher had the full trust of the coaching staff. Naeher repaid that trust fully with her performance last night and now her team is headed to a final against Brazil, where she will be needed to be at her very best once again.

On another day, we could discuss how exactly CONCACAF thought playing a game in those conditions was the smart choice. Or how, when pressed for an answer as to why the game went forward, the federation decided to shift blame to the referee instead. Or more importantly, how fortunate players were to come out of that game with no major injuries.

We won’t today because the narrative should be about Alyssa Naeher, who deserves this moment in the spotlight. On her 101th cap, she proved to be the difference between a bad tournament for the USWNT and a potentially great one.