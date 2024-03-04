Women’s Soccer Round Up: Five takeaways from the past week across the globe

Another week has gone by in the world of women’s football and it seems like almost every day had something happen, despite most players being away on international duty.

We had a lot of action in the CONCACAF W Gold Cup, the UEFA Women’s Nations League crowned its winner and some domestic action to top it all off in Europe.

The W Gold Cup isn’t for the feint of heart

We had the conclusion of the group stages and the quarter finals transpire over the last seven days at the W Gold Cup and we were treated to some brilliant moments of football.

We had Mexico topple the USWNT for the first time in 14 years, Paraguay produced some second half magic to make the quarter-finals, and Costa Rica needed a lottery draw to book their berth in the quarter-finals as well.

Then the semi-finals rumbled through over the weekend as old rivals Brazil and Argentina squared off, Canada faced Costa Rica for the second time in four days and the USWNT had to find a way to bounce back against Colombia. In the end, Brazil, Canada, Mexico and the U.S. did what was needed to make the semi-finals.

Spain, champions of Europe

Yes, this isn’t the European Championships so technically England are still the champions of Europe but the Nations League is the closest you can get to that before the next European Championship returns. Spain had already qualified for the Olympics this summer but they were looking to continue their hot streak by beating Olympic hosts France and with the first ever UEFA Women’s Nations League.

They did so in style, with Aitana Bonmatí and Mariona Caldentey turning on the style and scoring two goals to beat France. Spain were imperious at times against the French, and despite all the talent they had available, France looked lost against Spain’s constant movement and flank play. With Bonmatí and Caldentey then stepping up a gear when needed, Spain made it look easy at times against a team as talented as France. They sent out another warning shot to the rest of the world that they will be the team to beat this summer and no one else.

Germany also made it to the Olympics after beating the Netherlands in the third-place match but the night belonged to Spain, who continue to show the world that they are the team to beat.

We still have a title race in England

All three title contenders in the FA WSL, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City, came back from the international break and earned the three points necessary for them to still have a chance in winning the title.

While Chelsea has an easier time of it against Leicester City, Manchester City and Arsenal had to dig deep against Everton and Tottenham Hotspurs respectively. Chelsea came away as four-nil winners, while City won 2-1 at home against Everton, and Arsenal could only find one goal against Spurs at the Emirates to win it all.

This title race looks like it’ll go right down to the wire and it seems like neither of the three teams are ready to bow out just yet. It may truly come down to which team remains in form for the rest of the season and/or which team has the least injuries in the run in.

Cat Macario, welcome back

It’s never easy for a player to come back from an ACL tear, and when that injury encounters set backs, like what Cat Macario endured, seeing a player not only return to the pitch but also play well is heart-warming.

CAT MACARIO SCORES ON HER DEBUT FOR CHELSEA AND LOOK HOW MUCH IT MEANS pic.twitter.com/07qkWS62Ml — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) March 3, 2024

Macario made her debut for Chelsea (yes debut as she signed for the club last summer while she was still coming back from injury) and 15 minutes later, scored her first for her club. There’s no guarantee that Macario will return to the player she was before her injury quickly but with Chelsea already missing Sam Kerr and Mia Fishel long-term, Macario’s return will be welcomed by all of those who want Chelsea, and the USWNT, to do well.

The people in charge remain the worst

After Panama’s exit from the W Gold Cup, Marta Cox spoke out about the conditions her teammates had to endure while they trained and played during this tournament. Basic needs that most athletes require were not met and Cox felt it was important to highlight those issues, like so many others in other countries have had to do before.

In response, the president of the football federation in Panama, Manual Arias, called Marta Cox “fat and out of shape”. Once again, when needed to do the right thing, people in charge of various federations across the world decide to double down in their awfulness instead of seeking way to address the very real concerns that players express.

It shouldn’t have to be this way, but time and time again those at the top, usually men, show a blatant disregard for the women’s game. Instead of doing the right thing and being competent for once, they’d rather revel in their misogyny and continue to treat their players in ways that no one should be treated. This won’t be the last time unfortunately that we hear statements like this from the head of a football federation but hopefully, Cox’s public stance will lead to better treat for Panama.