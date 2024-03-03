The USWNT choose fight as they win 3-0 against Colombia in the CONCACAF W Gold Cup

Sometimes, when you play a game of football, your opponent looks to essentially punch you in the mouth. You can either punch back, or you can wilt and let your opponents dominate proceedings through physicality. After their disappointing performance against Mexico, the USWNT had no choice but to fight back. Against Colombia, against their critics and against anyone who thought their downward spiral since the World Cup was here to stay.

The USWNT responded with three goals in the first half against a combative Colombia, thanks Lindsey Horan from the spot, Jenna Nighswonger and Jaedyn Shaw.

The USWNT go in at the break ahead thanks to Alyssa Naeher

It could’ve all been so different had Catalina Usme made the most of her chance just before the USWNT took the lead in the first half. Linda Caicedo, when she got the ball, proved to be just as dangerous as she always is, and she picked out Usme’s run behind Jenna Nighswonger early on in the game. Usme’s first touch let her down, which allowed Alyssa Naeher to close down the space and it resulted in Colombia missing a guilt-edged chance to go ahead. A few minutes later, the USWNT went down the other end, earned a penalty, and despite the shenanigans that happened after the penalty was awarded, Lindsey Horan coolly slotted away the penalty to open the scoring. Jenna Nighswonger and Jaedyn Shaw added to more smart finishes to the scoreline but the story of the first half was Alyssa Naeher.

Naeher, who had a questionable season with the Chicago Red Stars last year and was inconsistent with the USWNT throughout the World Cup, showed up when she was needed the most on the day she earned her 100th cap. The first big save came in the 32nd minute when Caicedo shaped up and produced a great effort on goal which Naeher had to stretch and parry away.

Her second big save however, was probably the best of the night. Colombia did what they did best when they switched play across the pitch and combined really well done the right to create the opportunity. With Ilana Izquierdo certain to score from the cut back, Naeher produced an outstanding save to keep the score at 2-0.

Colombia had other chances to try and pry open the USWNT backline but those two massive saves from Alyssa Naeher sucked the momentum out of Colombia and forced them to resort to time-wasting tactics and silly fouls to get back into the game.

Had it not been for Naeher in those two moments, the USWNT may have had a less comfortable time of it, and even with the three goals, they never looked settled against Colombia. However, Naeher gave her backline enough belief to know that if they did get beat again, she was in top form on the night to stop whatever Colombia threw at her.

Fisticuffs almost break out throughout the game

For most of the match, Colombia looked determined to draw this game into a chess match of which team could foul the most and the hardest. They showed flashes of the team we saw at the World Cup, a team that could hurt you with their switch of play passes to the flanks, and putting the ball at Linda Caicedo’s feet. However, it seemed as though most of the Colombian players were drawing from Mexico’s blueprint of how to beat the USWNT through physicality but without the finesse of then going foward and punishing the USWNT’s lapses in defense.

Skirmishes between Lindsey Horan, Alex Morgan, Trinity Rodman, Jorelyn Carabalí, Catalina Usme and Lorena Bedoya, to name a few, were flashpoints throughout the game. To their credit, the USWNT didn’t lower their levels down to match what Colombia were trying to do aka employing football’s “dark arts” but it leave a lot of execution and consistency on the draw board as neither team could quite take over control of the game due to these antics. The referee, Marianela Araya, seemed overawed by the occasion and couldn’t stamp her authority on the match. It left the players far too often flying into crunching tackles which, on another day, could’ve resulted in serious injuries.

Despite all of this, the USWNT held their composure long enough to capitalise on the moments they created in the first half, and despite a lacklustre second half, could afford to play a little less intensely due to the three goal advantage.

The USWNT will now go up against old foes Canada, who will also be more than ready to play a physical battle out there but unlike Colombia, will have more composure when they have possession of the ball. It sets up an intriguing semi-final in a tournament that has already proven to be a great success on the pitch,