The NWSL weekend preview: Chicago and Kansas City look to stay perfect

With only two games down in the books, no team looks settled into what they want to do yet. However, both the Chicago Red Stars and the Kansas City Current have found enough rhythm to win two games out of two, and put themselves on top of the NWSL standings going into matchday three of this season.

Chicago look to keep the winning streak going

Mal Swanson’s return continues to reinvogorate Chicago’s attack and allows other players to capitalise on the attention that Swanson gets from opposition. Chicago have won away from at Utah and then won at home against Seattle Reign FC. They know travel to Orlando to face the Pride who, while not having won a game yet, are a dangerous team for anyone to face. Tonight’s matchup won’t be easy for Chicago but if they display the same defensive stability they showed last week against an Orlando team with a lot of attacking intent, they have every chance of making it three wins in three to start their season.

Orlando Pride vs Chicago Red Stars (March 29th, 7pm EST)

The Current need to fend off Angel City’s press

One of the things that Angel City look intent to do this season is press high every opponent they face. They feel that with Sarah Gorden in their backline, they will be able to stop any attacker from pushing them back while still looking to win the ball high. The Current are a different proposition from the two teams they faced so far because the Current look to always go forward, no matter the cost. It’s paid off for Kansas so far but it also means they leave themselves very open in the back. This weekend’s match up will be about which team will concede the least and with the Current at home, they may use that to their advantage to pull out another win.

KC Current vs Angel City (March 30th, 3:30pm EST)

San Diego and Seattle set for an ‘NWSL After Dark’ special

At this point, any fan in the NWSL knows that Friday night matches (or any late evening matches really) in the NWSL bring chaos on a whole other level. While the San Diego Wave and the Reign aren’t the most efficient teams in front of goal, their differing playing styles always lead to interesting games with late winners. Both teams are coming off losses last weekend and will want to return to winning ways as soon as possible. With Jess Fishlock ruled out of tonight’s match, the Wave may have a chance to dominate in midfield, which helps when you play against the Reign.

San Diego Wave vs Seattle Reign (March 29th, 10pm EST)

Gotham travel to North Carolina without Midge Purce

After the news that Midge Purce’s injury from last week was an ACL tear, ruling out of the rest of the season, NJ/NY Gotham FC are thin up top. Lynn Williams and Rose Lavelle are both still out and losing Purce will definitely take time to adjust to. The bright spot for Gotham is Esther González’ form so far this season. Against Portland, Esther was excellent in the build up and even more impressive inside the 18-yard area. They will need her to keep that going with so many big names on the injury list, and also rely on their backline to stay strong throughout against the Courage.

NC Courage vs Gotham FC (March 30th, 7pm EST)

Portland have to defend better

Over two games, Portland have created plenty of chances, which they took against Kansas but didn’t take against Gotham FC. The problem has been on the other side of the pitch. Their defense, despite the likes of Becky Sauerbrunn being in it, has been far too easy to open up. They are two losses into the season because they can’t keep a clean sheet and no matter how well Sophia Smith plays, she can’t win games by herself if her backline can’t stop other teams from scoring. Head coach Mike Norris has the chance to do so against Louisville this weekend but the likes of Uchenna Kanu has shown that she is very capable of making defenders pay if they give her enough space.

Portland Thorns vs Racing Louisville (March 30th, 7:30pm EST)

Bay FC are looking to keep developing as a team

Against the Spirit, Bay FC had chances to win the game but just didn’t take them. However, they are showing signs that despite being an expansion team, they are clicking faster than anyone had expected them to. Asisat Oshoala continues to show her quality and provide a threat against any team Bay FC faces and when you add Scarlett Camberos to that equation, they look very good going forward. The Dash haven’t been great so far this season so this is a chance, especially at home, for Bay FC to get another win this season.

Bay FC vs Houston Dash (March 30th, 10pm EST)

Trinity Rodman’s return helps the Spirit find their spark

The return of Trinity Rodman last week helped the Washington Spirit get their first win of the season. They welcome the Utah Royals this weekend who also found their first win of the season against the Courage. Rodman’s prescence on the pitch allowed the Spirit to play more to what interim head coach Adrián González sees the team playing like. The Royals showed signs of theur fragility at the back and if they do the same against the Spirit, Rodman, Ashley Hatch and Ouleymata Sarr the chance to grab more goals.

Washington Spirit vs Utah Royals (March 31st, 1pm EST)