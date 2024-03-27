Olivia Moultrie continues to develop with the Portland Thorns

Portland Thorns FC midfielder Olivia Moultrie broke the barrier for players under 18 to play professional soccer in the United States, and after suing the NWSL to fight for her right to play, she stepped on the field at age 15 to begin her professional career.

In February, the 2023 U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year signed a new three year contract to keep her in the Rose City through 2026. The midfielder spoke about her contract extension, her growing goals, and the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.

“I don’t think I’m the player I am today had I not been with Portland Thorns since 2019,” Moultrie stated in regards to staying in Portland for the foreseeable future. “I just felt like it was the perfect place for me to continue to get closer to my goals, and I’m really excited for the next few years.”

Moultrie continued that she has “100% felt [the] commitment” from the club to have faith in her abilities, help her reach her goals, and evolve as a player. “ This was the perfect place to continue doing so, I feel like I’ve grown a ton as a player while I’ve been here.”

Thorns head coach Mike Norris has seen the growth first hand over the last few years, “When I came into the club, she was still a young woman and a teenager, but you would never know that.”

“She’s continued to grow, [both] just as a person but obviously on the field in terms of how she adapts to tactics, information,” Norris continued. “She’s really hungry. She’s really driven. She’s played more of a role each year that I’ve been here. It will continue and I expect more of a contribution from her and it’s just how we continue to get the best of her skill sets within how we want to operate. [We’re] excited for what she can bring in.”

For Moultrie, her mindset is as simple as “get better every day.” She continued, “I want to take advantage of wherever I am, whatever situation it is, and I want to make it the best it can be.”

“With the national team, 100% I want to continue to grow my role there, continue to just evolve with what that looks like. Then with the Thorns, I want to continue to help us win games, win championships, grow my role with that, goals, assists, I want to be creative and dangerous in our attack. The players that we have now, I’m super excited to work with that.”

“Falling in love with the process of becoming great,” is something that Moultrie’s father used to say to her a lot and has helped her build her current mindset. “I’m focused on every moment every day. How am I getting 1% better, 1% closer to whatever it is that I want … The greatest piece of advice [I’ve received] is to [set] your goals and [focus] on [them] and not allow distractions to [interfere].”

That mindset has definitely allowed Moultrie to thrive, as in the Concacaf W Gold Cup, she got her first U.S. Women’s National Team start and scored a brace in the match.

“Obviously, that was an extremely fun experience for me,” Moultrie said of the brace. “I was on top of the world after that just in terms of the excitement.”

“I’m so happy that happened and that I was able to do that. And now it’s, on to the next because, my dream is absolutely to be starting for the national team one day, to be a regular starter and to win World Cups with a national team squad…Obviously, I was excited in the moment, and then the next day, it’s like, alright, we still have to win the next game and win the Gold Cup. But, yeah, super exciting, and I can’t wait to keep going.”

This past week the draw for group play in the 2024 Paris Olympics occurred and the U.S. is in Group B alongside Germany, Australia, and the winner of a future Zambia v Morocco match.

“[It’s] a very talented group,” Moultrie said of the draw. “It’ll be tough. I work to continue to prepare for that challenge in every way that I can… every team is going to be competitive in tournaments like this and at the end of the day, big picture, that’s what we wanted for women’s soccer. We want that competition, and so we can’t wait to just go after that.”

On the upcoming 18-player Olympic roster, Moultrie doesn’t let it impact her getting better every day mindset.

“I would love to be on that roster but also me thinking about that while I’m with the Thorns, all that would do is distract. Of course, that’s something that’s there, but I don’t consider that to be a pressure that I am worried about while I’m playing with the Thorns. When I’m with the Thorns, it’s about my team winning games and me being the best player I can be. If that call in comes, I’ll absolutely take whatever role and minutes and opportunity that I can get and continue to grow with that.”

Even though she’s only 18, Moultrie is in her fourth season in the NWSL, it’ll be exciting to see her continued impact with the Thorns and that no matter what, she’ll be focusing on “just getting better every day this year whether with the national team or Thorns.”

Portland will be looking to get its first win of the 2024 regular season this Saturday against Racing Louisville, and rosters for the USWNT She Believes Cup were dropped on Wednesday, and it’s little surprise that Moultrie is on it.