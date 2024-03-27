Twila Kilgore announces USWNT roster for the 2024 SheBelieves Cup

The USWNT interim head coach Twila Kilgore named the 23 player roster for next month’s SheBelieves Cup. The USWNT won the CONCACAF Gold Cup W just over two weeks ago, and many of the names on this roster were players that participated in that tournament.

In total, nineteen players are returning from that roster, including veterans Alex Morgan, Crystal Dunn and Lindsey Horan, as well as rising star Jaedyn Shaw. The four players added to this roster are two stars who were kept out of last year’s Women’s World Cup due to injury, and two young newcomers, including one who is the youngest debutant since Mal Swanson in 2016 and a player from Notre Dame who is now playing for Paris Saint Germain.

Catarina Macario of Chelsea and Mal Swanson of the Chicago Red Stars make their returns to the senior national team after both missed last summer’s Women’s World Cup due to long term injuries. Swanson is returning to the team after almost a year away from soccer with a patella injury. “Mal we had the advantage of seeing last camp as a training player. She performed well but her fitness wasn’t quite up to the level yet. She’s been able to go back into her club environment and excel and is in a very good spot, and we’re excited to have her back, as a player but also, for her,” Kilgore stated when asked about Swanson’s return.

Macario is returning to the national team after almost two years away. She last played in April 2022, prior to her ACL injury. “Cat is also returning to this environment, which is very exciting. We’ve seen her minutes increase at Chelsea, but what’s been most impressive with her as she’s come back is the quality of her impact on a game, regardless of the amount of minutes she’s been playing. We’re excited to get her reintegrated and to something near and dear to her.” Kilgore added that they are both being welcomed back with excitement and open arms all around.

Eva Gaetino, currently playing as a defender for Paris Saint-Germain, alongside former Notre Dame teammate Korbin Albert, will now be her teammate on a third team, as she received her first senior national team callup as one of the two debutants for the program. She has started for PSG in several matches and scored during their most recent UEFA Women’s Champions League match against BK Häcken. The other new name on this roster was a surprise to many, though not an unwanted one.

Sixteen year-old Lily Yohannes, who currently plays for AFC Ajax, received her first senior national team callup, making her the youngest player to receive a callup since 2016. Yohannes has been on the radar of many U.S. fans due to her impressive performances in midfield for her club during the UWCL. Both Twila Kilgore and future USWNT manager Emma Hayes have gotten to watch her in-person recently. Kilgore was quick to state the Yohannes has been on the US radar for a while. “Lily has been on our radar for a while. She’s participated in our U-15 and U-16 teams, and we wanted to call her up for the U-17 qualifiers, but she was playing in the Champions League, so there was a conflict.” Kilgore continued on why she was selected, “Lily is somebody who can play the 6, 8, or 10. She does it for club, and as we look to deepen the player pool, we look for players with that type of variety,” Kilgore finished with the first of several questions about the young phenom.

The U.S. will prepare for their match against Japan once the international break begins, after this weekend’s matches domestically and internationally. Please view the full roster below and tune in to the SheBelieves Cup on April 6th and April 9th.

USWNT Roster – 2024 SheBelieves Cup

Goalkeepers: Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders: Abby Dahlkemper (San Diego Wave FC), Crystal Dunn (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Tierna Davidson (NY/NJ Gotham FC), Emily Fox (Arsenal FC, ENG), Eva Gaetino (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Casey Krueger (Washington Spirit), Jenna Nighswonger (NY/NJ Gotham FC)

Midfielders: Korbin Albert (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA), Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, FRA), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Sonnett (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Lily Yohannes (AFC Ajax, NED)

Forwards: Catarina Macario (Chelsea FC, ENG), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave FC), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars)