Maycee Bell is taking it ‘day by day’ with Gotham FC

A cheerful Maycee Bell starts the interview on a high note, having just come from a training season with her new team, NJ/NY Gotham FC. The first pick of the 2024 NWSL Draft for Gotham has one game under her belt and feels like she’s settling well early on her career.

“Honestly, when I look back to [that question of] ‘what do you want to be when you grow up?’ when I was way younger, it was always a professional soccer player, so I’ve always had that goal.” Bell states. “UNC made me make that next step. Anson [Dorrance] and Damon [Nahas] are great coaches and they prepared me for this level.”

Growing up, Bell looked up to Becky Sauerbrunn as the type of player she wanted to model her game after, but she also wanted to bring her own unique qualities to the game. She wanted to meld both styles and looked to figure out how she could use Sauerbrunn’s game while also just being herself.

“I’m a very possession- based style player. I’d also say I’m very fluid too.” Bell describes. “I like to go forward, I like to get into the attack when that’s possible and I’d say that I’m gritty.”

It’s this meshing of two different styles that made Maycee Bell so highly rated coming into the draft. Gotham FC selected Bell 14th overall at the draft due to her skillset and her ability to adapt quickly to the NWSL.

On draft day, Bell had a lot of emotions going on as she prepared to head over to the draft and learn which team she was going to spending her first professional season with.

“That might be the most nervous I’ve ever been, just a lot of anxiety of now knowing where you’re going to end up.” Bell narrates. “I was super super excited to just fulfill a childhood dream at that point so I was going to be happy wherever [I go drafted] but I was super happy when Gotham picked me.”

Bell, whose entire family came with her to the draft, felt comfortable enough to accept whatever came her way on the day. “I haven’t lived at home in a very long time so just to get everybody together was amazing.”

While the wait may have felt long, the moment arrived when Gotham FC decided to select Maycee Bell with their first pick of the draft. “I knew Gotham was on the clock, my agent had texted me and all I said [in my head] was ‘Gotham’. I immediately had a huge smile on my face, got a lot of butterflies; I was just super excited.” she reminisces. “I had talked to them earlier in the day and I knew it’d be a great fit and I was hoping I’d get drafted there. so I was just ecstatic.”

After heading off the podium and conducting her first interviews as Gotham FC player, Bell now looked to celebrate with her family. “I definitely took a chance to breathe and just kinda celebrate and realise that I’d just accomplished one of my steps that I want to do.”

After that, her next thoughts drifted to what was next.

“Then it was like “okay where do we go from here? Where am I moving to? Who am I going to be living with?” and all that but everyone here at Gotham was [so great],” she explains. “They got on a call with me right away and explained. They made it very apparent that if I needed anything or had any questions that they would be there for me. So it was a very smooth process.”

After moving her life once again to another part of the country, having been born and raised in Wichita, Kansas and then spent four years in North Carolina, Maycee Bell prepared herself for her first training session. She was going to meet the rest of her rookie class and all the current players with Gotham FC for the first time on the field.

“We had a bit of a different preseason just because of the weather here [winter in New York’ so we travelled a lot. We went to IMG (IMG Academy Soccer in Florida) and had our first practice there.” she recounts. “Obviously, I was super nervous and just wanted to show well but everyone was super accepting and all the coaches were like “you don’t have to do anything big, just be you. We drafted you because of who you are as a player so just do that” which was super comforting. It was good to get touches on the ball and finally be with the group.”

Every rookie experience differs from player to player, and from team to team. Maycee Bell came into a team that had just won the NWSL Championship and had the level of talent the likes of Esther González, Midge Purce, Lynn Williams and Rose Lavelle to call upon. Bell didn’t feel out of depth though, as her time at UNC left her feeling prepared for what was to come.

“We were a very professional environment, everything was not perfect as such but as close to perfect as you can get. There was a high standard. Obviously here the level of play has stepped up a little bit so it took a little bit of time adjusting, but I would say after a few trainings I was like “okay I got this!” she finishes with a laugh.

That professionalism and preparation alleviated most of the nerves any young player may have had coming into an environment like the one Gotham has. Bell felt more excited than nervous when it was time to train because she felt that it was a great moment to learn from so many experienced players.

“There’s so many veteran players on this team who have been through every up and down, every scenario so just being able to listen to them, play beside them and play against them...I’m just kinda soaking it all in and ready to learn from anyone.” Bell states. Having such a wealth around her was key to her quickly adapting to the NWSL, quickly enough to earn a start against San Diego Wave FC in the NWSL Challenge Cup last Friday. More importantly, the older players taught her one of the most important things any rookie needs to learn when they play professionally: recovery.

“This makes me sound a little bit old but when I was younger, you would just kinda strap on your boots and you’d just go out there and play, and then you’d do it again the next day but this is a job and we have to take it seriously,” she states. “So preparing our bodies and doing all that stuff [is important]. Watching them [the veteran players] even in activation, what they’re doing to get ready for practice, I think that has been awesome.”

Bell’s career is still in its fledgling stage so it’s no surprise that her biggest goal right now is to help the team in whatever way she can. Her main focus right now is to come into practice every day and play to best of her ability, while still getting better every day. She does one a smaller goal that she wants to achieve this season: score more set piece goals.

“I want to build on my ability on set pieces,” she says. “I really want that to translate and I want to score goals.”

Until that aspect of her game reaches it’s apex, Bell is looking to continue to build the chemistry that any backline, and any team needs as a season progresses. Having a close nit team like Gotham allows Bell to express herself in a way that can only be an advantage to her development.

“We’re very open and honest with each other. The off-the-field stuff builds the on-the-field stuff so I feel comfortable even though I’m new and young,” she explains. “I feel comfortable talking to anybody and comfortable coming with questions or anything like that, so I think that’s going to help us in the long run.”

As we wind down the interview, Bell states that her first foray as a professional player is going well and she’s happy with it. “I think I’m just focusing on the day-to-day, take this day-by-day, do what I need to do today and then we’ll focus on tomorrow,” she says. “And not looking too far ahead because I think that’s where some worry can set in but you know, let’s just focus on what I have today but as of right now I’m really happy with where I’m at.”

Even with all of this change and adjustment needed at such a high level, Maycee Bell still needs her music right before a game. “Honestly I’m just a big ‘let’s put on my headphones, just get in the zone and listen to my music’. I’m a big rap girl so anything like that that’s what I’m listening to.” Her usual go-tos are Future and DaBaby which she describes as the type of music that gets her “amped up” before the games.

Bell doesn’t need much amping up if her game against San Diego is anything to go by. Despite it being her first game in the NWSL, she was calm and collected against the nous of Alex Morgan and the unpredictability that comes from Jaedyn Shaw. She, and the rest of her teammates, won’t be happy with how the game ended, but if she continues to play like she did last week, Maycee Bell will become a mainstay for Gotham in the NWSL.