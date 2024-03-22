One player you should know from each NWSL team

The NWSL experienced unprecedented signings this past offseason, both in free agency, and with major, record-breaking international signings coming over to compete in one of the toughest leagues around. Many of these names are, or will become, household names this season but what about the players for each team that may not be known to the masses?

It takes many types of players to help a team win matches throughout the extended NWSL season (each team plays 26 matches, compared to the 22 regular season matches they’ve played the past two seasons). In addition to every team playing four extra matches in a season, there are also two additional playoff spots up for grabs, taking the total number of spots from six to eight beginning this year. With over half the league set to make a playoff run, it feels more important than ever to highlight the role players that will matter to every team’s journey throughout the season.

Angel City FC - Katie Johnson - Forward

Angel City does not lack depth in many areas. They could likely use another center back, though one is on loan at Lyon at the moment. They could be accused of being a bit light in the midfield, though they have a deep forward line with players that can play further back if needed. They’ve even set themselves up, presumably, to score goals without their franchise superstar, whose return remains uncertain, though hopeful. But one thing the third year franchise lacks, and has lacked in the past, is height. They’re tallest player is Angelina Anderson, and she plays goalkeeper. They did in Casey Phair, but at just 16 years-old, she cannot be expected to carry a load of minutes right away. That leaves veteran Katie Johnson to help late in matches as a target for the plethora of crosses Angel City seems to win during matches. She may win them a few points this season, and they will need those points to potentially host a playoff match.

Bay FC - Emily Menges - Center Back

Emily Menges spent her entire career up until this season with the Portland Thorns. That means she has tons of experience winning and playing in big moments. Her move to Bay FC has thrust her into the position of being a leader at the back for a new club. She will need her experience to help a backline that lacks experience in central defense. She will be asked, along with veteran Caprice Dydasco on the outside, to help organize the defense and help guide the press that Bay FC seems intent on deploying this season. It’s a long haul for any new franchise to navigate their inaugural season, and Bay FC will need her to be an anchor throughout.

Chicago Red Stars - Ally Schelgel - Forward

The Chicago Red Stars have a new lease on life this season. After the team was sold to Laura Ricketts, some overhauling of the roster and staff took place. New players such a Natalia Kuikka, Sam Staab and Maximiliane Rall have been brought in to supplement the backline with the departures of players such as Kayla Sharples, Tierna Davidson and Casey Krueger this off-season. But a big question going into the season is who else is going to score goals for the Red Stars? The return of superstar Mal Swanson certainly answers the question of who the main goal scorer will be, but who else will contribute is a fair question. The answer seems to be Ally Schelgel, who can score as both the late runner into the box, or off of crosses from the likes of Swanson or Staab. If she can put somewhere between five and ten goals in for the Red Stars, they may be a dark horse team that few will want to face in the postseason.

NJ/NY Gotham FC - Sam Hiatt - Center Back

Gotham FC has been lauded for their aggressive off-season recruitment, landing many of the major free agents in the 2024 free agency class, including Crystal Dunn, Tierna Davidson, Rose Lavelle and Emily Sonnett. They’ve improved their midfield and brought in players that are capable of playing multiple positions under head coach Juan Carlos Amaros’s system. Even with Davidson’s arrival, the retirement of Ali Krieger has left Gotham with fewer center backs than they are comfortable with. Longest tenured Gotham player Mandy Freeman is still rostered and is likely there to spell Davidson and Maitane, along with the franchises only 2024 Entry Draft pick Maycee Bell, but there was still a need for another experienced center back on the roster. Gotham traded late with Seattle to bring Sam Hiatt to the team. Hiatt was a regular starter for Reign before seeing more substitution minutes in the second half of the 2023 season. With so many national team players, both for the U.S. and other nations, on Gotham’s squad, Hiatt will be expected to step in and help shut down opposing attacks and help organize the backline when the starters are away or need their minutes managed. She will have to show her growth in the minutes she will be given.

Houston Dash - Belle Briede - Midfielder

There are a lot of changes and a lot of questions surrounding the Houston Dash and their 2024 season. Club staples like Nichelle Prince and Shae Groom changed teams, and veteran newcomers like CeCe Kizer and Yuki Nagasato are expected to help stabilize the team and help build a winning culture. With a new coach Fran Alonso having a coaching philosophy that preaches free-flowing, attacking football, he will need midfielders that can make quick decisions and have the desire to push the ball forward as often as possible. This leaves space for Belle Briede, previously of the San Diego Wave, the opportunity to stabilize and push the midfield in attack, offering up passes to their talented forward line. Houston scored very little last year and will look to players like Briede to help increase their goal scoring numbers with assist and a few goals from the center of the park.

Kansas City Current - Claire Lavogez - Midfielder

Kansas City was last year’s Gotham, bringing in major international talent like Hanna Glas and Bia Zaneratto. They also got the biggest free agent from last year’s class, Debinha. Thought the Current have had a lot of turnover the past few seasons, though they have a steady core of players that remain like Lo’eau Labonta, Hailie Mace and AD Franch that have help set the team culture under three coaches, including current (no pun intended) coach Vlatko Andonovski. But one of the biggest losses was that of Claire Lavogez, the French midfielder who came in and added instantly to the goal contributions of the team before tearing her ACL in late 2022. She was a miss for them during their championship run and for much of the 2023 season. With her return, the Current attack should be more fluid as poses both a goal scoring and goal creation threat for a side that does not lack midfield talent. Lavogez was not the flashiest signing for this team, but she is one of the most important going forward as they look to turn their season around from last year.

North Carolina Courage - Narumi Miura - Midfielder

Sean Nahas has been adamant that his team will play a possession style of football that runs counter to how much of the NWSL, and soccer in the United States, operates. Playing to the strengths of most U.S. players, most teams opt to play a transitional style of football, which comes with its own rewards and setbacks. It forces a different athleticism and speed from your defenders, particularly your outside backs, who are both expected to join in, or start the attack and recover when the opposition wins the ball to nullify the counter attack. But North Carolina found success playing possession football last season, winning their second Challenge Cup and making the playoffs. They lost their superstar and reigning NWSL MVP Kerolin at the tail end of last season, putting them in an unenviable position heading into the playoffs. They’ve brought in more attacking prowess with the trades for Ashley Sanchez and Bianca St. Georges, but the heart of all they do starts with their midfield and Japanese international Narumi. She is the steady force in the middle, with her underrated physicality that allows her to hold the ball, and her ability to pick out line breaking passes, the Courage will go as she goes.

Orlando Pride - Emily Sams - Center Back

Orlando has been building under head coach Seb Hines and GM Haley Carter, over past few seasons, in a quest to rebuild trust with the fanbase and reset the culture of a team that has not always had a healthy one for their players and staff alike. With this rebuild, many players have come and gone from a team that has rostered some of the biggest names in women’s football. The squad, lovingly nicknamed Orland de Janeiro, has filled the squad with several Brazlian internationals, including Adriana, Angelina, Luana, and center back Rafaelle. They join fellow Brazilian international and football icon Marta, and new international signing and elite goal scorer Barbra Banda to build a formidable squad that may be able to beat teams in multiple ways once all players are in the market. But the most important player for Orlando may be Rafaelle’s CB partner, Emily Sams (née Madril). With a new surname comes raised expectations. Sams struggled early on last year, particularly before the arrival of Rafaelle, but grew into her role with the weight of expectations that come with being the 3rd overall pick. In year two, she will be expected to be a solid partner at the back and start assuming more defensive responsibility, especially with Rafaelle injured to start the season, and her likely absences for international duty, as Brazil prepares for the Olympic tournament. The attack will thrive in Orlando, and they will need Sams to match their performance at the back to catapult them into the playoffs.

Portland Thorns - Shelby Hogan - Goalkeeper

The Portland Thorns have had an offseason unlike any they’ve experienced in their history. They left the 2023 season trophyless, a rare occurrence throughout the club’s history. The team was sold and the new owners assumed their roles just prior to the 2024 season. Stars like Crystal Dunn left the team, and defensive mainstays like Natalia Kuikka and Emily Menges are with new teams for the 2024 season. They’ve signed several internationals, including Canadian captain Jess Fleming, American born Nigeria WNT player Nicole Payne, Danish international Isabella Obaze, and German youth international Marie Müller to help revive a defense that struggled to keep goals out, while their attack scored plenty of goals to offset the goal differential. With a new backline, it is imperative that the Portland Thorns have a strong goalkeeper in net. Their first choice goalkeeper Bella Bixby is out on maternity leave, and their long time goalkeeper coach Nadine Angerer, left the club. The responsibility of organizing a new defense and keeping goals out now falls to Shelby Hogan, who has seen starting minutes, but will now be asked to carry a larger load for the franchise. Can she help keep the goals against total down for the Thorns? They will need her to in order to make another playoff run.

Racing Louisville - Jaelin Howell - Defensive Midfielder

Racing Louisville has started off their season with a renewed sense of purpose. The club hired former assistant Bev Yanez, and former NWSL player, as the head coach of the club. Her experience as an assistant with the team the previous two seasons has given her a sense of the type of culture she wants in training and what type of team she’s building tactically. Racing Louisville has a unique blend of international talent, with Brazilian international Ary Borges, Nigerian international Uchenna Kanu and newly arrived Colombian international Elexa Bahr, all participants in last summer’s Women’s World Cup, and domestic talent such at USWNT member Savannah DeMelo and former US international Taylor Flint (nee Kornieck) joining the squad via a trade with San Diego. With rookie Reilyn Turner having slotted in nicely during the team’s preseason, and having signed a multi-year contract, Yanez and her assistant, Carm Moscato, are looking to fortify their midfield defensively. The best player to do that may be one of their homegrown players Jaelin Howell. Howell has struggled to get consistent minutes in her first two seasons with the club due to injury and coach’s preference. But with a new coach at the club level, and a new coach incoming at the national team level, this feels like a show and prove season for Howell at the 6 position. Her ability to be a destroyer in the middle will need to be layered with maturity that belies a third year player. A solid season and signs of growth from Howell this season may return her to the NT picture and make her one of the stalwart defensive mids in the league.

San Diego Wave FC - Elyse Bennett - Striker

Elyse Bennett is beginning her third season in the league and will be on her third team in as many seasons. Gone in the Expansion Draft to Utah, she was eventually traded to the San Diego Wave. Bennett is an intelligent, physically attacker who often plays wide, has a willingness to make runs into the box in support, and can work interplay with her midfielders or other forwards on the line. But what San Diego may need her to deliver the most this season, are goals. It is evident that San Diego is a team that will lead with defense. When you have Naomi Girma on your backline and Kaelin Sheridan in goal, it is a wise tactical identity to build around for coach Casey Stoney. This defensive stubbornness is what won them the NWSL Shield last season, and is what will likely keep them in the Shield race again this season. The emergence of superstar Jaedyn Shaw has increased the goal scoring for the squad, but they will still need another player to carry the goal scoring load that is not Shaw or Alex Morgan, and Bennett is the most likely candidate. They will need timely goals from her if they are truly to take the next step and win the Championship.

Seattle Reign FC - Olivia van der Jagt - Defensive Midfielder

There is a common theme in this article, and it is that one, defensive midfielders are very important players, which is the case in modern football. But the second theme is the importance of the third year player for many teams. Drafts or signings are a risk, for both club and player, and it is usually expected that it will take a season or two for players to settle into their pro career. Olivia van der Jagt checks both boxes for the Seattle Reign. A player who saw significant playing time in her rookie year as she became a standout in Laura Harvey’s system, van der Jagt, or OLO as she is called by family and teammates alike, had to take a back seat to US international Emily Sonnett, who often played in a single pivot, or alongside Canadian international Quinn in a double pivot, forcing OLO to come off the bench in regular season matches. A fierce ball winner, an excellent passer, and an efficient tackler, van der Jagt seems poised to take back her position next to Quinn in th midfield, and fill in for them while they are away on international duty as Canada prepares for to defend their Olympic gold. OLO should expect more to be placed on her shoulders as she helps sure up a midfield that has seen the attack talents of veterans Ji So-Yun and Angharad James-Turner. If she raises her level, Seattle may continue their impressive postseason streak.

Utah Royals FC - Kate Del Fava - Center Back

The Utah Royals are a new, old team. This interaction of the franchise is far removed from the first one that joined the league late last decade and boasted a roster of US stars such as Christen Press, Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelley O’Hara, and international talent such as Vero. That team was coached by former, and current, Reign coach Laura Harvey and prided itself on taking shots with one of the games best shooters on the squad. Another player on that team that help set the culture was former US international Amy Rodriguez. She is now the coach of the Utah Royals, a bit of a gamble by the franchise as ARod has not coached at the professional level before. If this team is going to take on her hard-nose, physically demanding style of play from her playing days, they are going to need assurances at the back. The team brought in NWSL Champion goalkeeper Mandy Haught, and Imani Dorsey should help the team in the outside back position, but the team opted to not bring in big name signings. Instead, they opted to bring in league vets and draft their core. Part of this plan includes moving Kate Del Fava to the center back position. This position is new for Kate, and her ability to adapt to her new role will impact just how far this expansion side can go in year one. It will take team defending to prevent a high goals against number, but much of the burden will fall to Del Fava in the middle.

Washington Spirit - Tara McKeown - Center Back

Speaking of converting players to new positions, one of the most shocking tactical moves from any team last season was the Washington Spirit opting to move Tara McKeown from the forward line to center back. It was a move that was made out of necessity, as the team was incredibly thin at that position, while having an abundance of attacking talent. The move happened during the 2023 preseason, but McKeown essentially learned on the job last season, to mostly positive reviews. No one can expect a newly minted CB to shut down some of the best strikers in the league, but save for a few matchup problems like Sophia Smith, McKeown was quite effective in her role. She may have been too good, as she continues in the role for the 2024 campaign. Her improvement from year one to year two of this experiment may be one of the most important pieces for a team that will shift its identity about halfway through the season with the arrival of the current Barcelona coach in June or July. Holding the knowledge of two systems, while still keeping up with the information needed to help organize a back line and defend against quick, strong and intelligent strikers, is one of the most pivotal needs for this very young, very new Spirit roster.