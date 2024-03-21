The USWNT will face familiar foes Germany and Australia at the Paris Olympics

The USWNT learned who they will face this summer in the Paris Olympics. They are the top ranked team in Group B and will face Germany, Australia, and the winner of the Zambia/Morocco qualifier match next month. Either of the African nations will be a first time opponent for the United States, who stamped their ticket to the Olympics in 2022 as the winners of the CONCACAF W Qualification Tournament that took place in Mexico.

Group A is headed by host nation France, and includes defending Olympic champions Canada, Copa America runners up and Women’s World Cup quarter finalists Colombia, and 2023 Women’s World Cup co-hosts New Zealand. Group C is headed by reigning Women’s World Cup champions Spain, who are joined by the only team to beat them last summer, Japan, Copa America winners Brazil, and the winner of the qualifier match between Nigeria/South Africa, both of whom made the Round of 16 at last summer’s Women’s World Cup.

Interim head coach Twila Kilgore was in Paris for the drawing as the U.S. Women’s National Team and the U.S. Men’s U-23 Team learned who their group stage opponents would be.

“We’re just excited to have a path and know who we’re playing, for the most part,” Kilgore stated in the opening of the presser. Taking advantage of her time in Europe, Kilgore will travel to England on Thursday to meet with Emma Hayes, who will be the manager of the United State Women’s National Team at the Olympics. “The team is in a good place. We want to pick up where we left off [at the Gold Cup]. Preparation has a lot to do with collaboration. Obviously this time our collaboration will be in person.” Kilgore spoke of her continued work with Emma Hayes in the lead up to this summer’s tournament.

Answering a question about if they approach roster building differently knowing their opponents, Kilgore answered, “We look at the Olympics, there’s a lot that goes into it. We don’t just look at the group games. We plan to go beyond the group games. The idea is to select the best group of players that will work the best together to accomplish a variety of different tactical tasks. It likely won’t change greatly, but it is also too soon to give a definitive answer.”

The U.S. will play its first match on July 25th in Nice, and its two remaining group stage matches on July 28th and 31st respectively, in Marseilles. With only 18 spots on the Olympic squad, and room for only 16 field players, Kilgore and the coaching staff will continue to evaluate the talent pool to choose players that will help them win matchups in the group stages and beyond.

In working to select such a squad, Kilgore spoke on the lessons of the Gold Cup, which the U.S won 1-0 earlier this month in San Diego. “We played with width on the opponent’s back line in a variety of ways. That was really important coming off the World Cup where most of our width came from our outside backs and lower in the field. To be able to accomplish that in four or five different ways was important, and we learned what works best for us. We also learned what we need to work on, and we were able to give minutes to those who didn’t have them before.”

The lessons, and the rhythm of the Gold Cup should serve the U.S. well, as the tournament mimics the Olympic tournament, with matches every three days over roughly eighteen days of competition. There is little room for error in a tournament full of heavy hitters in women’s soccer. The U.S. will continue preparation for the Olympics by hosting the SheBelieves Cup in Atlanta, GA on April 6th and Columbus, OH on April 9th.