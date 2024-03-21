UWCL Round Up: A lot still to play for in the quarter-finals

At this point in the 2023-2024 UEFA Women’s Champions League, no team can be considered decided underdogs. If you came into this quarter-final stage expecting big scorelines, you may have been one of the few people expecting this as the group stages had shown that no team left in this competition can be considered a push over.

The quarter-final ties saw Ajax host Chelsea, Benfica host Lyon, Häcken host Paris Saint-Germain, and Brann welcome Barcelona. In all but one of those ties, everything is still up for grabs for any side. Chelsea were the only “big team” that managed to match the scoreline to the pre-math conception while Lyon, PSG and Barcelona will need to be at their very best in the return leg to make it to the semi-finals.

BK Häcken are the real deal

Despite losing to Barcelona by one goal, Häcken showed that their group stage performance wasn’t a fluke. They did the double over Real Madrid and won away in Paris to secure their spot in the quarter-finals. While PSG aren’t exactly at their very best this season, when you consider the supposed talent gap and the budget between the two teams, most would’ve expected for PSG to handle things away from home and put one foot into the semi-finals. Häcken had other ideas.

Despite going down early, Rosa Kafiji found the equaliser before half-time against PSG. Tabitha Chawinga got a vital winner in the second half for PSG but Häcken showed more than enough to make me feel that they are very much still in this tie. They’ve gone away to Paris before and gotten a result, so I wouldn’t be surprised if this fairy tale run continued on with them finding a way to qualify to the next round with a win in a week’s time. BK Häcken are a solid outfit, tactically astute and then have just enough quality to find the back of the net when needed. In the second leg, they need to be just a little tighter defensively if they want to knock out PSG as that was their downfall in the first leg.

Benfica and Brann push their opponents right to the end

Benfica were paired up against Lyon in the draw while SK Brann had to figure out a way to get past Barcelona. Both teams knew that the task ahead of them was an immense one but the way they acquitted themselves showed that they have full belief in themselves and in their ability to knock out one of the best teams in Europe currently.

Benfica showed against Lyon that they are not only brilliant on the ball, but also off it as they had the former champions sweating from almost the first kick of the ball. Christy Ucheibe in particular, had a great game defensively as she was asked to mark Delphine Cascarino despite her normal position being that of a midfielder. On another day, Benfica could’ve come away with a shock result but Lyon dug deep and found the winner thanks to Sara Däbritz. We’re all set on an intriguing second leg especially if Benfica replicate their first leg performance.

Brann had the daunting task of trying to beat Barcelona, the current European champions. In their group, Brann had shown that they weren’t pushovers in the final matchday as they drew 2-2 with Lyon, which allowed them to qualify for the quarter-finals; and just like that game, they showed their self belief against Barcelona and on another day, could’ve produced an upset. It’s not easy to limit a team as stacked as Barcelona to two goals and then get on the scoresheet yourself but thanks in part to goalkeeper Aurora Mikalsen, Brann have a great chance of knocking out the current holders. It won’t be easy to beat Barcelona in Barcelona but as we’ve already seen in this season, on any given day, any team can win.

Sjoeke Nüsken is propelling Chelsea forward

Without Sam Kerr, Mia Fishel and Mayra Ramírez, everyone expected the pressure to fall on Lauren James to push Chelsea towards all the titles they wish to win this season; and she has. However, the most surprising player to emerge during this period for Chelsea has been German midfielder Sjoeke Nüsken. After nabbing two of the most funniest goals you’ll see against Arsenal last Friday, Nüsken along with James, was instrumental in helping Chelsea gain a dominant win against Ajax.

While this time around, her goal wasn’t as fortuitous as it was against Arsenal, Nüsken showed so much quality that now teams can’t just be fully focused on Lauren James anymore. They need to figure out where she is on the pitch at all times. Both James and Nüsken have played up top for Chelsea as a No. 9 and a No. 10 but they don’t stay in those positions throughout the match. In fact, their constant swapping and changing has created havoc for defenders and allowed the two players to pick up positions that have ultimately led to goals for their team. While the tie is almost done at this point, Chelsea will still look to finish things off quickly next week and prepare for the rest of the tournament with Lauren James and Sjoeke Nüsken in particular, leading the way like they have this past week.

UWCL Quarter-final First Leg Results:

Ajax 0-3 Chelsea

Benfica 1-2 Lyon

Häcken 1-2 PSG

Brann 1-2 Barcelona

The second leg of the UWCL quarter-finals will be played on March 27th and March 28th.