Women’s Soccer Round Up: The NWSL is back!

We’ve gone through another week in women’s football and once again, no matter where you looked, there was plenty to enjoy, discuss or frown upon.

The NWSL returned with goals galore, the WSL produced some magic under the Friday Night Lights, and over in France, there was a shock result in the Coupe de France Féminine.

The NWSL is back in its full chaotic glory

You couldn’t have asked for a better opening weekend in the NWSL. From the production value (thanks Prime Video, ESPN and NWSL+) to the studio analysis, to the on pitch product itself. The NWSL returned for the 2024 season and it returned with a bang!

Twenty three goals were scored across seven matches with the NWSL Challenge Cup being the only game that didn’t have multiple goals. Defenses seems rusty, befuddled at times or just down right out of sync throughout the opening weekend and for a league that usually doesn’t have many high scoring games, this season started with a deviation from the norm. It remains to be seen how often we will have such high-scoring games, particularly in one weekend, but if this is a sign of things of to come? Long may it continue in the NWSL. Goals are fun, goals are welcome, and we always want more of them.

Chelsea roll over Arsenal in the WSL

On Friday night (in the UK), Chelsea FC welcomed Arsenal WFC to a vociferous Stamford Bridge in a top of the table clash. Before a ball was kicked, Chelsea sat three points ahead of Arsenal at the top of the league so the onus was on Arsenal to get something out of the game to stay with the current title holders in the title race.

After a long delay, due to Arsenal being requested to change socks, Chelsea started the fastest and scored three of the most bizarre goals you’ll see in a long time. In fact, all goals scored in this 3-1 win for Chelsea deflected off a player before heading into goal. That doesn’t take away from how good Chelsea were and how poor Arsenal’s backline was either. Chelsea could’ve scored far more goals in that first half as Lauren James was virtually unplayable but the hosts couldn’t find the back of the net due to some fine goalkeeping by Manuela Zinsberger. In the end, Chelsea’s first half performance was enough to win the game and keep them ahead of the chasing pack, while also pushing Arsenal further away from making a legitimate title challenge at this point in the season.

Leicester’s manager Willie Kirk investigated over alleged player relationship

Staying within the UK, we learned last week that Leicester Women’s manager Willie Kirk was under investigation over an alleged relationship with a player. Kirk has been suspended due to this investigation and will remain so until the process is over.

The news sparked a conversation about the relationship between a manager and a player, particularly in women’s football as this is not the first time a manager has allegedly had an improper relationship with a player and thus been suspended or fired from that team due to it. It’s happened in the NWSL, it’s happened before in the UK and will probably continue to happen if more regulations are not put into place to prevent it from happening again.

Fleury knock Lyon out of the Coupe de France

With a berth in the final beckoning, FC Fleury 91 knocked out French champions Olympique Lyonnais on penalties in the Coupe de France Féminine. The match had ended in a 0-0 draw and when penalties happened, Delphine Cascarino, Eugénie Le Sommer and Griedge Mbock all missed their penalties; booking Fleury’s place in the final.

In the other semi-final, Paris Saint-Germain held off Paris FC, also on penalties to book their place in the final. After a pulsating 3-3 draw, both teams headed to the lottery known as penalties and PSG held their nerve enough to win the game.

Wolfsburg continue to falter in the Frauen Bundesliga

In the Frauen Bundesliga, VfL Wolfsburg have had an inconsistent season. They have still performed better than most teams, but when you’re going for a league title against Bayern Munich, you can’t afford to slip up as much as Wolfsburg have done this season.

Wolfsburg were once again disappointing as they lost 2-1 to TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, leaving them now four points behind Bayern. Usually title races between the two teams are decided by the narrowest of margins but the face that Wolfsburg have already lost twice this season, while also now out of the UEFA Women’s Champions League, it seems as though they’re destined for a disappointing season by their standards. They also have an uncertain future ahead as lynchpin Lena Oberdorf has signed a contract with Bayern and will be leaving Wolfsburg at the end of the season.