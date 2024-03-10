The USWNT defeat Brazil and win the first ever CONCACAF W Gold Cup

This won’t be the best final you’ll ever see but after the shock result that happened against Mexico, the USWNT rebounded and found themselves with their hands on the CONCACAF W Gold Cup when all was said and done.

A solitary goal by Lindsey Horan late in the first half was enough to see off the Brazilians and end what could’ve been a bad tournament for the USWNT, on a high note.

The midfield helps the USWNT along

Sam Coffey and Korbin Albert have had inconsistent games throughout this tournament but this time around, they found their footing against Brazil’s midfield. They were key to everything good that the USWNT and their ability to bypass Brazil’s press helped the USWNT to a massive win at this point in their development.

Albert and Coffey were able to win the ball high in midfield on a regular basis for the USWNT, which then would put Brazil on the back foot due to their three-back formation. On another day, if the USWNT’s passing had been more accurate, the likes of Trinity Rodman would’ve had multiple opportunities to try and score. The accuracy wasn’t there, so it made those turnovers less effective but when the passing did come off, the goals resulted from it.

EMILY FOX SERVES IT UP. LINDSEY HORAN HEADS IT HOME @USWNT have lift off in the @goldcup final ✈️ pic.twitter.com/cnrvnCZK2R — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) March 11, 2024

Naomi Girma and Tierna Davidson are beginning to come together well

Naomi Girma is now an undisputed starter for this team but what became evident during this final was Tierna Davidson’s return to form. Against Canada, Davidson was shaky and could’ve given away a few penalties but against Brazil, she was steady and clean with her tackling all game long.

Davidson and Girma could be the key to the USWNT’s future success, especially if they continue to build on the chemistry they have established in this W Gold Cup. Girma has the speed, strength and passing ability to match up against almost any forward while Davidson has the positioning of a player who’s been playing much longer than she has. The two stylistic differences in defending of the two players complement each other and will be intriguing to watch as the USWNT prepares for the Olympics.

Brazil, oh Brazil

Had Brazil made the most of any of their numerous chances, particularly in the first half, this would be a different type of retelling. Brazil were the dominant team from almost the very first whistle and were able to bypass the USWNT’s high press, especially when the forwards tried to press Brazil’s backline. The problem was when the ball made it to the final third, Brazil made the wrong choice far too often.

Arthur Elias chose to not to start a lot of key players, and had those who had started made better choices, his decision would’ve been spot on, Unfortunately for him, and Brazil, those who did start weren’t sharp enough in front of goal. They also couldn’t take advantage of how easily they were playing through the USWNT’s press and targeting the width, where both Emily Fox and Crystal Dunn had left space to exploit.

At the end of the day, both Twila Kilgore and Elias will know that this is just a stepping stone for their teams. The main goal is to be a complete team by the time the Olympics roll around this summer. Tonight though, Elias will know this was a missed opportunity for this team to showcase how much they’ve grown, while the USWNT will look back on it as a building block, especially after overcoming the result against Mexico and all that transpired in the semi-final against Canada.