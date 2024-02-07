The 2024 USWNT CONCACAF W Gold Cup roster has been announced

Interim manager Twila Kilgore announced today the 23-player roster for the upcoming 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup. The competition will take place from February 17th to March 10th, with the USWNT kicking off against either Guyana or Dominican Republic on February 20th.

The USWNT will then play Argentina on February 23rd and then Mexico on February 26th. After that, the top two teams from each group and the third-best teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stage which will be on March 2nd and March 3rd. The semi-finals will then kick off on March 6th and the final will be held on March 10th.

Notable exclusions from this roster include veterans Alex Morgan and Becky Sauerbrunn. No word yet on why neither of them were selected to this roster but that doesn’t mean that they will not be included in future rosters. It leaves Sophia Smith and Lynn Williams aas the most senior forwards in this roster, and also seemingly hands over the reigns of the defense to Naomi Girma and whoever she ends up partnering with in the backline.

“Not only is there a trophy on the line, but this is a great opportunity to capitalize on meaningful match opportunities and experience the short turnarounds between games, which is a rhythm that closely mirrors the Olympic format,” said Kilgore. “We are going to take our next steps together as we continue to evolve our style of play and provide opportunities for players to grow into possible future roles and partnerships. There is something special about tournament play and what it can bring out of players. We are hopefully going to be together for a month and we are looking forward to both finding and enjoying that working rhythm required to be in tournament for long stretches while upholding and driving our standards forward. We can’t wait for the opportunity.” - Twila Kilgore (Interim Manager)

The quarter final pairings will be determined based on the group stage standings with the team accumulating the most points facing the country accumulating the least points, the team accumulating the second most points facing the team with the seventh most points and so on, so the first seed will face the eighth seed, second will play seventh, third will play sixth, and fourth will play fifth.

USWNT Roster:

Goalkeepers: Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars).

Defenders: Alana Cook (Seattle Reign FC), Abby Dahlkemper (San Diego Wave FC), Tierna Davidson (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Crystal Dunn (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Emily Fox (Arsenal FC, ENG), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Casey Krueger (Washington Spirit), Jenna Nighswonger (NY/NJ Gotham FC).

Midfielders: Korbin Albert (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA), Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, FRA), Rose Lavelle (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Sonnett (NJ/NY Gotham FC).

Forwards: Mia Fishel (Chelsea FC, ENG), Midge Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave FC), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC).