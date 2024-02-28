Mexico revives the ‘dos a cero’ tradition against the USWNT

2010. That was the last time Mexico had beaten the USWNT in any competition and for the first time in their history. Through ups and downs, many dual nationals in and out of the team, Mexico just could not figure out how to beat their rivals. They always had the technique, but not always quite the efficiency nor the physicality to match up with the USWNT for a full 90 minutes.

On Monday night, that changed.

Mexico, this new look Mexico under the management of Pedro López, showed not just the home fans but the world that they were no longer the “third best team” in CONCACAF and that they could now consider themselves on par with the team that had ruled CONCACAF for decades. ‘Dos a cero’ was alive once again in Carson, California.

Courage and quality go hand in hand

As Pedro López made his substitutes late in the second half, he told them to “be bold”. That had been the message to his team from the start of preparation to face the USWNT until the final whistle on Monday night. López knew that he was the talent, the drive and the willingness to compete from within his players, but he needed them to believe that they could not only match the USWNT but also win the game.

"Be bold"



Pedro Lopez says those were his final instructions to the substitutes in the 81st minute, including Mayra Pelayo, who came on to seal the win for Mexico against the USA. #WGoldCup — Theo Lloyd-Hughes (@theolloydhughes) February 27, 2024

His players responded to his message and then some. From the start, they refused to let the USWNT dictate proceedings. They would fly into tackles when needed, they would track runners constantly, they would block passing channels and when they had the ball, they would look to play their way, without fear.

For a long time, the USWNT could show up to a game and you could see that their opponents didn’t have the self-belief to trouble them. The former World champions would then proceed to steamroll their opponent on that day and Mexico have been subject to those kind of defeats too. This time around, with a league that has matured and developed a lot of the players currently at the W Gold Cup, Mexico weren’t looking to overawed by the occasion. Instead, like their male counterparts, they dropped two goals on the US and revitalised the ‘dos a cero’ tradition that has become synonymous with matchups between Mexico and the US.

Mexico had a tactical plan in place to limit what the USWNT does best, find Rose Lavelle in space and ask her to link up with the forwards. From the first whistle, Lavelle was constantly crowded out, with both Karla Nieto and Alexia Delgado doing an impressive job in midfield to stymy the USWNT. This forced the USWNT to try long balls for Lindsey Horan to run onto, which she doesn’t quite have the pace for, and forced the likes of Sophia Smith, Trinity Rodman and Lynn Williams to operate in small spaces, when they’re better at operating in one-on-one situations.

It wasn’t just the midfield for Mexico that was ‘bold’. Greta Espinoza, Rebeca Bernal and Cristina Ferral were unafraid to match up with the likes of Smith and constantly won the ball off of the USWNT forwards. Up top, Kiana Palacios and Lizbeth Ovalle were menaces while María Sánchez looked to take advantage of the space Emily Fox tends to leave behind her when she plays.

Mexico had their gameplan and they executed it to perfection. In fact, on another day, they could’ve scored another two more goals and really made the scoreline match just how good they were overall. They knew exactly what they had to do to win and they had the courage to carry out that gameplan without missing a beat at any point in the game.

Finishing is a skillset, not just a natural talent

Mexico had 13 shots with four on target. The USWNT had nine shots total with two on target. The number of shots generated usually means a team will win more often than not but Mexico didn’t just generate shots for the sake of it, they had the USWNT on the ropes every time they flowed towards goal. When Mexico finally broke the deadlock, it was well deserved.

Many will choose to focus on the mistake made by veteran Becky Sauberbrunn that allowed Lizbeth Ovalle to get the ball so close to goal but I want to look at the finish itself. In the 38th minute, Ovalle not only had the tenacity and hunger to try and win that ball after it had been sent up the pitch, but once she got it, with Alyssa Naeher trying to close her down and two defenders looking to clear off the line, Ovalle made sure of her shot. She didn’t snatch at it, she didn’t try just thump it into goal; Ovalle took three touches and then did this:

¡Ovalle con un golazo abre el marcador para México! pic.twitter.com/3fWWMsMfXB — W Gold Cup (@GoldCup) February 27, 2024

This wasn’t a fortunate finish or Ovalle just trying her best to put her shot on target. This was a finish by a player who has supreme confidence in herself and her ability to score goals. For those that watch Liga MX Femenil, they will tell you that players in that league aren’t afraid to shoot from anywhere and will score from any angle. Ovalle proved that with a quite stunning finish. Karla Nieto also rattled the crossbar close to half-time as again, Mexico looked to show that they can go toe-to-toe with the best in the world.

The exquisite shooting/finishing wasn’t done yet. Mayra Pelayo, who had been a late addition to the roster due to an injury to Scarlett Camberos stepped onto the pitch in the 82nd minute to replace Ovalle and looked to pick up where Ovalle had left off. Three minutes after she had come on, Pelayo made Naeher use every inch of her frame to knock her effort onto the crossbar and away from goal.

That should’ve been a warning sign for the USWNT to give Pelayo space to shoot but they didn’t head it. As the game was winding down, Karen Luna produced a great crossfield ball to find Pelayo alone in space against Midge Purce, who isn’t a defender. With Emily Sonnett racing to get back and help Purce, Pelayo decided that since she went close once, she’d try again and this time, she beat Naeher all ends up.

¡Un GO-LA-ZO de Pelayo sella el paso a los Cuartos de Final para México! pic.twitter.com/qy2C6vfseN — W Gold Cup (@GoldCup) February 27, 2024

When you look at the chances Mexico created and the goals they scored, it shows that finishing is something that players have to work on constantly. Compared to the USWNT, who only had two shots on target with the best chance falling to Emily Fox outside the box, it shows just how big of a difference refining your finishing can be especially at the top level. Natural ability is one thing but the confidence and the finesse to find the back of the net was something we had not seen in Mexico in previous matchups against the USWNT.

I could go on and one about how the USWNT failed to make in-game adjustments to try and change things, or how Mexico’s players could not only keep up physically but also had the football nous to play the USWNT off the park, but that’s a more tactical piece that someone more adept at that could do.

Instead, I want to focus on how no matter who was on the pitch for Mexico, they showed that a fully supported domestic league can pay off so much for a national team. After a disappointing appearance last summer, which saw them fail to qualify for the World Cup, Mexico didn’t rip everything up and start again. They knew that they had the players and the quality to challenge at the highest level, they just needed a manager who was tactically astute but also one who could instill the right mentality in the players. Pedro López did that on Monday night and now the world is on notice. Mexico are a rising challenger and you should pay attention to them, they won’t be going away anytime soon.