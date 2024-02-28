Gotham FC: A different kind of super team

NJ/NY Gotham FC made history in November when they not only won the club’s first ever NWSL Championship (including the Sky Blue years) but also became the first team to win the Championship after finishing in last place the previous year.

This year, as we approach the start of the 2024 NWSL Season, the roster looks a little different; it looks a little shinier. Gotham FC General Manager Yael Averbuch West was busy in the offseason signing some of the biggest names in women’s soccer. Rose Lavelle, Crystal Dunn, Emily Sonnett, and Tierna Davidson joined the NJ/NY team this off-season, adding their names to a roster that already comprised stars like Lynn Williams, Midge Purce, Ester Gonzales, and 2023 NWSL Rookie of the Year Jenna Nighswonger.

A roster full of international stars rightfully brought about the label: Gotham FC, a ‘super team’.

If you’re unfamiliar, a super team is a term commonly used in sports to refer to a team in which big stars come together specifically to win a Championship.

From the outside looking in, a quick glance at the roster could lead people to believe that the Championship is already Gotham’s to lose.

Gotham FC will succeed this year, but it’s not for the reasons you think

If Gotham FC are to succeed in 2024 it will have nothing to do with Lavelle’s magical touch, Dunn’s high soccer IQ, or Sonnet’s crunching tackles. Rather, Gotham FC will succeed because of Head Coach Juan Carlos Amorós’ player centric approach.

“No player was going to play on this team because of who they are, every player was going to have to earn it.” - Juan Carlos Amorós

Throughout the entirety of the 2023 NWSL Season, Amorós instilled into his players a team ethos that “No player was going to play on this team because of who they are, every player was going to have to earn it.” He shared in a post-game press conference that, as a former player himself, it was important to him that “everyone feels like they have a chance at playing and that everyone feels supported.”

This mentality is what drove Gotham FC to the 2023 NWSL Championship. There was no set starting eleven, there were no egos, and there was a baseline understanding that everyone had earned their spot every day.

In a pre-game press conference before the 2023 NWSL Championship, Lynn Williams reflected on buying into the system that Amorós had created, and explained that Amorós and his staff were able to foster an environment of respect, safety, and inclusion.

“I have to be my best self to see the field and [Ali] Krieger has to be her best self to see the field, and if I’m going up against the best Krieger, it’s going to create the best Lynn, and I think that you can see that all around. The craziest part about that is when you are seeing people doing that every single day you just have so much respect for your fellow teammates and I think that’s how you create an environment where it’s like, okay if I’m in the eleven or not, I just respect these women so fully.”

Super team tactics are generally built around getting the ball in the hands of - or at the feet of - the star players. Gotham FC are creating a different kind of super team, one that has all of the headline-drawing talent, but without tactics built around them. Instead, when asked in a pre-season press conference if he plans to carry the 2023 philosophy that “every player will have to earn their spot every day” into the 2024 super team, he responded clearly and quickly.

“The answer is yes, that’s the way we work and that’s how we will maximize performance individually and collectively and then it’s really down to the players.”

With Juan Carlos Amorós, players know their role, they know what is expected of them, and they know that if they perform they’ll reap the benefits.

“It keeps a good and fair and healthy environment,” Amoros commented when asked why he prefers to keep this approach. He added, “What we do as a coaching team is try to help them be the best that they can be. That’s how we do things and that’s how we will carry on doing them as well.”

Juan Carlos Amoros’ approach is player health centric, allowing everything to be derived from there. The focus for players during practice isn’t playing time. It’s being the best version of themselves that they can be.

Whether or not the shiny new signings of Lavelle, Sonnett, Dunn, Davidson start every game is irrelevant. What is relevant is that every player in that locker room will know and believe that, if those four players do start every game, it’s because of their performance day-in and day-out in practice, and not because of the name on the back of their jersey.