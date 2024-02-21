The USWNT see off the Dominican Republic with a 5-0 win

The USWNT were expected to win their opening game at the Concacaf W Gold Cup and they lived up to those expectations. A 5-0 win was the end result but it easily could’ve been more had they been a little more accurate with their final shots.

Interim manager Twila Kilgore introduced a 3-5-2 formation against the Dominican Republic that ended up bringing out the best in Midge Purce, Lynn Williams and Olivia Moultrie. Both Williams and Moultrie were the wide midfielders in this formation but they got forward constantly to support Purce and Sophia Smith who played up top but were given license to roam.

A slight tactical switch was needed after Mia Fishel was unfortunately ruled out yesterday with an ACL tear, which meant that Alex Morgan was called up to replace her, and earlier on Alana Cook had been replaced by Becky Sauerbrunn due to a minor injury. While Sauerbrunn replacing Cook may not have altered what the USWNT were looking to do, losing Fishel so close to the start of the tournament probably did.

Despite that change in personnel, the three-back system worked for the USWNT. Abby Dahlkemper and Jenna Nighswonger were used to bring the ball forward and create more numbers in the Dominican Republic’s half of the field, while the rest of the team was tasked with getting forward and into the box as often as they could.

Midge Purce’s pace and dribbling ability was evident throughout her time on the pitch as she constantly stretched what turned out to be a compact Dominican Republic side, and she also constantly looked to then find a teammate inside the area, which she did more often than not. Lynn Williams was usually who she found and Williams could’ve easily had a hat trick on another day, but she finished with just one goal.

The other beneficiary of this tactic was Olivia Moultrie who pushed inside into the box whenever Purce drifted out wide. It forced the Dominican Republic back into their own area and also made them have to constantly think about who should be marking who due to Moultrie’s movement. While Smith tended to stay more central, with Purce and Williams drifting wide, Moultrie and Korbin Albert would then look to join Smith in attack and generate more numbers inside the area.

It didn’t always come off as sometimes the USWNT looked to play one too many passes inside the area instead of taking the shot, but one can’t argue with a five-nil outcome at the end of the day. Moultrie finished the game with two goals, Williams got herself on the scoresheet, and both Jenna Nighswonger and Alex Morgan scored from the spot.

There’s an interesting dynamic that developed over the course of the game due to this formation switch. There was always three at the back, but sometimes it would vary from a 3-5-2 to a 3-4-3 and then a 3-2-4-1 with the midfielders and forward line given the freedom to choose where they wanted to receive the ball. It makes sense that Purce and Williams looked to drift out wide more often than not as the Dominican Republic looked to play a low block and the USWNT would need width to overcome such a defensive side. Purce, and Trinity Rodman when she came on, were able to influence the game the most when they did that, drift out wide and then drive into the box before either shooting or playing in a teammate.

While the USWNT will probably not be beholden to this formation, it’ll certainly give other opponents in the W Gold Cup and, looking ahead, the Olympics, food for thought. After sticking to a rigid 4-3-3 under Vlatko Andovoski which didn’t seem to work, placing this roster into a new system and asking them to then problem-solve within this system may bring the USWNT back into the conversation of one of the most dominant teams in the world. It’s still early days, and with many players who would be on the roster either injured or coming back from injury, we may not know just how good this team will be. Also, with Emma Hayes not joining the team full-time until after the end of the European season, there’s no guarantee that we may even see this formation more regularly, but if we do, it certainly helps this roster to have the comfortability to play in a three-back system if the need arises.

The USWNT will face Argentina on Friday who will also look to be defensively sound against them but will probably offer more going forward than what the Dominican Republic did last night. It’ll be an intriguing match up for any USWNT fan to watch as this new-look team continues to prepare for the Olympics this summer.