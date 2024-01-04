The NWSL announces the salary cap for the 2024 season

The National Women’s Soccer League today announced its salary cap for the 2024 season. The league stated that all teams must operate with a $2,750,000 salary cap which will be used against a 22-26 player roster for the upcoming season.

This salary cap is an increase from previous season and in the same release, the league also provided some competition updates as well.

Allocation money will also begin to be phased out in the league. Teams will no longer be able to use allocation money and the league is legislating to have allocation money phased out by December 31, 2026. Allocation money will also no longer be allowed to be used in transfer or trade fees.

Teams will no longer be able to purchase Allocation Money and must spend or withdraw any outstanding monies that have been funded and rolled over from previous years by December 31, 2026.

The league has also announced a net transfer fee threshold of $500,000. This will include both in-league trades and inter-league trades, where the transfer fees for incoming signings will offset the fees received for outgoing signings. Transfer net fees that exceed the limit will incur a 25% charge towards that team’s salary cap.

The NWSL also noted that it has now implemented a policy that establishes parameters for teams with investor(s) who have a majority stake with a non-NWSL team and are looking to loan or transfer players between the two clubs. That can be found here: Related Party Transaction.

Finally, the NWSL also revised their Under-18 player policy (Under-18 Entry Mechanism) which now allows teams a maximum of four players under 18 years old in its senor roster and Entry list.