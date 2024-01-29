The 2024 NWSL schedule is here!

The NWSL dropped its 2024 regular season schedule last Thursday and it gave fans the chance to circle their favourite potential match ups.

Current NWSL Champions NJ/NY Gotham FC and current NWSL Shield winners, San Diego Wave FC, will kick off the season the Challenge Cup on March 15th at Red Bull Arena. While we no longer have a ‘Decision Day’, the final set of matches will be on November 3rd and the playoffs will kick off on November 9th. The NWSL Championship will be on November 23rd on CBS Television Network and Paramount+.

The season kicks off on March 16th, with ten teams starting off their seasons.

Kansas City Current vs. Portland Thorns FC | CPKC Stadium | 1 pm ET | ABC

Racing Louisville FC vs. Orlando Pride | Lynn Family Stadium | 4 pm ET | NWSL+

North Carolina Courage vs. Houston Dash | WakeMed Soccer Park | 7 pm ET | NWSL+

Utah Royals FC vs. Chicago Red Stars | America First Field | 7:30 pm ET | ION

Angel City FC vs. Bay FC | BMO Stadium | 10 pm ET | ION

A couple of key games to look out for will be the following:

The 2023 NWSL Championship rematch: Gotham FC and the recently rebranded Seattle Reign FC will face off for the first time since the NWSL Championship on June 30th at Red Bull Arena. That game will be hosted on ESPN 2 at 1pm EST and will feature two vastly different sides from the two that played against each other last November.

will be on May 11th at Providence Park where Portland Thorns FC will host Seattle Reign at 10pm EST on ION. The two expansion sides , Bay FC and Utah Royals FC, will go up against each other on June 6th at PayPal Park at 10pm EST on the CBS Sports Network.

, Bay FC and Utah Royals FC, will go up against each other on June 6th at PayPal Park at 10pm EST on the CBS Sports Network. Angel City FC and San Diego Wave will face each other for the first time this season on May 23rd in Los Angeles, at 10pm EST on ION.

All 121 matches will be available on various platforms: Friday night matches will be on Prime Video, Saturday night double-headers matches will be on Scripps-owned ION network, regular season matches will be on CBS Television Network and Paramount+, with additional matches airing on CBS Sports Network, and ESPN will air matches across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

All other remaining matches will be available for free on NWSL+, the first ever domestic direct to consumer streaming platform for the league.