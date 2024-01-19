USWNT and KC Current midfielder Sam Mewis retires from professional football

USWNT and KC Current midfielder, Sam Mewis, announced her retirement from professional football this morning.

Mewis helped the USWNT win the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup and helped her former NWSL team, the North Carolina Courage, to two NWSL Championships and three NWSL Shields. She was also a part of ther former Western Neyw York Flash side that won the NWSL Championship in 2016. She also won a Bronze medal at the 2020 Olympic Games and featured in the World Cup winning side at the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in 2012.

The 31-year old midfielder also was named U.S. Soccer’s Female Player of the Year in 2020 due to her accomplishments on the pitch with both the USWNT and the NC Courage.

Mewis, in her announcement, noted that her knee could not handle the load management that comes with playing at the highest level, due to the injuries she’s sustained and that led her to making this decision. These injuries along with ankle injuries as well, forced her to stop playing in 2022 and she underwent major knee surgery in January 2023 but it did not help her return to the pitch last year.

“Though this isn’t what I wanted, this is the only path forward for me. I want to thank everyone who has been on my team throughout this journey. Soccer has put so many wonderful things in my life, but the most wonderful thing has been the people. To all my family, friends, teammates, and fans, I truly feel that we did this together and I’m extremely grateful.”

Mewis ends her career with 83 caps for the USWNT and 24 goals, and 139 appearances and 42 goals in the NWSL. During her time with Manchester City, Mewis also won the 2020 FA Cup, making her one of the more decorated players to put on the USWNT jersey.

Sam Mewis will now become the editor-in-chief of The Women’s Game, which is the new women’s sports section of the Men In Blazers Media Network.