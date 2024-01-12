2024 NWSL Draft Tracker: How and where to watch it, as well as live updates

The 2024 NWSL Draft live tracker is here and ready to go! We at AllForXI will keep this page updated as every draft pick (and potential trade) comes in this evening.

Live coverage of the NWSL Draft this year will be broadcast on ION from 8:00pm to 10:00pm EST, with all rounds being streamed on ION Plus, and international viewers can watch the draft on the NWSL website.

Round 1

1. Utah Royals FC: Ally Sentnor (F/MF - UNC)

2. Bay FC: Savy King (D - UNC)

3. Washington Spirit *: Croix Bethune (M - UGA)

4. Utah Royals FC: Brecken Mozingo (F/D - BYU)

5. Washington Spirit *: Hal Hershfelt (D/M - Clemson

6. Racing Louisville: Reilyn Turner (F - UCLA)

7. Washington Spirit: Kate Wiesner (D - Penn State)

8. Bay FC: Maya Doms (M-Stanford)

9. Orlando Pride: Ally Lemos (MF - UCLA)

10. Chicago Red Stars *: Leilanni Nesbeth (M - Florida State)

11. Portland Thorns FC: Payton Linnehan (F - Penn State)

12. San Diego Wave FC: Kennedy Wesley (D - Stanford)

13. Washington Spirit: Makenna Morris (D/M/F - Clemson)

14. NJ/NY Gotham FC: Maycee Bell (D - UNC)

* Traded Sam Staab to the Chicago Red Stars for the third overall pick.

* Traded $175,000 in allocation money for the tenth overall pick to the NC Courage.

* Traded Ashley Sanchez and $250,000 in allocation money to the NC Courage.

Round 2

15. Chicago Red Stars *: Jameese Joseph (F - NC State)

16. Utah Royals FC: Lauren Flynn (D - Florida State)

17. Seattle Reign FC *: Sam Meza (M - UNC)

18. Kansas City Current: Ellie Wheeler (D/M/F - Penn State)

19. Houston Dash: Avery Patterson (D/M/F - UNC)

20. Utah Royals FC: Olivia Smith-Griffiths (D - BYU)

21. Houston Dash *: Kiki Van Zanten (M/F - Notre Dame)

22. Orlando Pride: Cori Dyke (D/M - Penn State)

23. Portland Thorns FC: Olivia Wade Katoa (D/M/F - BYU)

24. North Carolina Courage: Natalia Staude (D - UVA)

25. Portland Thorns FC: Kelsey Kaufusi (D - Utah State)

26. Utah Royals FC: Emma Jaskaniec (M/F - Wisconsin)

27. Seattle Reign FC: Maddie Mercardo (M/F - Notre Dame)

28. Racing Louisville: Emma Sears (M/F - Ohio State)

* Traded Arin Wright to Racing Louisville for the 15th overall pick and also received $125,000 in allocation money.

* Traded $125,000 in allocation money to Chicago Red Stars for the 17th overall pick.

* Traded $120,000 in allocation money to Utah Royals for the 21st overall pick.

Round 3

29. Utah Royals FC: Zoe Burns (D/M - USC)

30. Bay FC: Jamie Shepherd (M - BYU)

31. Chicago Red Stars: Hannah Anderson (D - Texas Tech)

32. Kansas City Current: Halle Mackiewicz (GK - Clemson)

33, Utah Royals FC: Christina Roque (GK - Florida State)

34. Bay FC: Caroline Conti (M/F - Clemson)

35. Washington Spirit: Anna Podojil (M/F - Arkansas)

36. Houston Dash: Amanda West (F - Pittsburgh)

37. Angel City FC: Felicia Knox (M - Alabama)

38. Houston Dash *: Heather Hinz (GK - University of South Carolina)

39. Portland Thorns FC: Kat Asman (GK - Penn State)

40. North Carolina Courage: Julia Dorsey (D - UNC)

41. Chicago Red Stars: Bea Franklin (D/M/F - Arkansas)

42. San Diego Wave FC *: Mya Jones (M/F - Memphis)

* Traded the 38th overall pick to Houston Dash for $10,000 in allocation money and the 40th overall pick.

* Traded the 42nd overall pick to San Diego Wave for $40,000 and 54th overall pick.

Round 4

43. Seattle Reign FC: Makena Carr (D/M/F - Saint Mary’s)

44. Angel City *: Jessica Garziano (M - St John’s University)

45. Chicago Red Stars: Celia Gaynor (D - Michigan State)

46, Kansas City: Hope Hisey (GK - Arizona)

47. Houston Dash: Alyssa Bourgeois (D/M - Santa Clara)

48. Racing Louisville: Sam Cary (D - Iowa)

49. Washington Spirit: Courtney Brown (M - Utah)

50. Orlando Pride: Alex Kerr (Texas Tech)

51. Angel City FC: Madi Curry (D - Princeton)

52. North Carolina Courage: Landy Mertz (D/M - Pittsburgh)

53. Portland Thorns FC: Katie Duong (M - Stanford)

54. Racing Louisville: Madison White (GK - Texas Tech)

55. Bay FC: Laveni Vaka (D - BYU)

56. Orlando Pride: Talia Gabarra (M - UCF)

* Traded $15,000 in allocation money to Utah Royals for the 44th overall pick.