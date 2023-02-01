The USWNT roster for the 2023 SheBelieves Cup

USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski today has announced the 23 player roster for the 2023 SheBelieves Cup. The USWNT will be facing Brazil, Canada and Japan in this edition of the competition.

The 2023 SheBelieves Cup kicks off on February 16, at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida and then resumes on February 19th at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee. The final matches will be played on February 22nd at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Chicago Red Stars defender, Tierna Davidson makes her return to the national team setup after last featuring in 2020 and although she is in the final stages of her recovery from an ACL injury, she will only be involved at the training camp and will not be participating at the SheBelieves tournament.

Vlatko Andonovski released a short statement about the roster, stating that the matches at the tournament are “great opportunities for the players and coaches” as they enter the final stages of preparation before choosing a roster for the upcoming World Cup. as we enter the final stretch to choose the World Cup roster,” said Andonovski. Andonovski hopes that playing teams like Brazil, Canada and Japan will test the team and that is what they need at this stage of their preparations.

USWNT Roster

Goalkeepers: Adrianna Franch (KC Current), Casey Murphy (NC Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars).

Defenders: Alana Cook (OL Reign), Emily Fox (NC Courage), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns), Emily Sonnett (OL Reign).

Midfielders: Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon), Taylor Kornieck (San Diego Wave), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spiri), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit).

Forwards: Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave), Midge Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC).