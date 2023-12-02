UEFA Women’s Nations League: England rally to beat the Netherlands; Sweden miss out on the Olympics

The UEFA Women’s Nations League returned this weekend with a few groups still in the balance. In League A, Spain and France booked their places in the semi-finals while other nations are still looking to qualify for the knockout stages, as well as the Olympics next year in France.

League A

Group 1: Belgium, England, Netherlands, Scotland

England 3-2 Netherlands

This group remains one of the more tightly contested groups in League A. England rallied to beat the Netherlands 3-2 but despite the win, their hopes of qualifying for the Olympics are out of their hands. The Dutch are still in pole position to make the semi-finals while England will need to beat Scotland by a large margin to make the knock out stage over the Netherlands.

Belgium 1-1 Scotland

In the other game, Belgium and Scotland drew which sets up an intriguing final matchday this coming Tuesday.

Group 2: Austria, France, Norway, Portugal

France 3-0 Austria

France have qualified for the semi-finals after their emphatic win over Austria. They’ll be hosting the Olympics next year so their push in this competition will be to make sure they qualify for the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025.

Norway 3-0 Portugal

Norway also produced a solid performance against Portugal to keep their hopes of remaining in League A going. With one more match left, they will want to keep this run going a little while longer.

Group 3: Denmark, Germany, Iceland, Wales

Germany 3-0 Denmark

With their win over Denmark, Germany now sit on top of Group 3 due to head-to-head. Both teams still have a great chance to make the knock out stage but will also be keeping an eye on the other’s final matchday to see where they will end up on the table.

Wales 1-2 Iceland

Iceland ensured Wales’ relegation to League B with a great win away from home. They won’t qualify for the semi-finals but they’ve kept their spot in the top league for another year.

Group 4: Italy, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland

Switzerland 1-0 Sweden

The biggest result of this matchday saw Switzerland pick up a 1-0 win over Sweden, thus eliminating the previous Olympic silver medalists from being in the competition next year. This is the first time in their history that Sweden will not be in an Olympic football tournament and it raises questions as to why their form continues to yo-yo no matter who they face.

Spain 2-3 Italy

In the other match, Italy beat Spain after coming back from being 1-0 down away in Spain. Spain have qualified for the semi-finals but they will be disappointed with how they let Italy come back into this game.

Current league standings:

Through to finals (League A group winners): France, Spain

Relegated from League A: Scotland, Switzerland, Wales

Promoted from League B: Finland, Poland, Republic of Ireland

Confirmed in League A/B play-offs: Iceland, Serbia

Relegated from League B: Albania, Romania

Promoted from League C: Azerbaijan, Kosovo, Türkiye