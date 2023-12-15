2024 NWSL Expansion Draft: Bay FC and Utah Royals have made their picks

Leading up to the 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft, Bay FC and Utah Royals FC had a plethora of players to pick from. The following teams had full protection heading into this expansion drafts: Angel City FC, Houston Dash, Kansas City Current, NJ/NY Gotham FC, Orlando Pride, Portland Thorns FC, and the Washington Spirit. These teams used trades during the offseason to gain protection during the Expansion Draft.
The Chicago Red Stars, North Carolina Courage, OL Reign FC, Racing Louisville and San Diego Wave FC were all unprotected and thus, were more likely to lose players in this draft.
Pick 1: Bay FC
Alyssa Malonson (D) - OL Reign
Pick 2: Utah Royals
Elyse Bennett (F) - OL Reign
Pick 3: Bay FC
Tess Boade (F) - NC Courage
Pick 4: Utah Royals
Paige Monaghan (F) - Racing Louisville
Pick 5: Bay FC
Rachel Hill (F) - San Diego Wave
Pick 6: Utah Royals
Pass
Pick 7: Bay FC
Katelyn Rowland (GK) - NC Courage
Pick 8: Utah Royals
Pass
Pick 9: Bay FC
Pass
Pick 10: Utah Royals
Pass
Pick 11: Bay FC
Sierra Enge - San Diego Wave
* Pick 12: Utay Royals
* Due to Utah passing three times, they decided to forfeit their final pick and end the draft with having only selected Elyse Bennett and Paige Monaghan.
The Chicago Red Stars left the draft without having any of their unprotected players selected by the expansion teams.
Sound off below on how you feel about the results of this year’s expansion draft!
