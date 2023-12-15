2024 NWSL Expansion Draft: Bay FC and Utah Royals have made their picks

Leading up to the 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft, Bay FC and Utah Royals FC had a plethora of players to pick from. The following teams had full protection heading into this expansion drafts: Angel City FC, Houston Dash, Kansas City Current, NJ/NY Gotham FC, Orlando Pride, Portland Thorns FC, and the Washington Spirit. These teams used trades during the offseason to gain protection during the Expansion Draft.

The Chicago Red Stars, North Carolina Courage, OL Reign FC, Racing Louisville and San Diego Wave FC were all unprotected and thus, were more likely to lose players in this draft.

Pick 1: Bay FC

Alyssa Malonson (D) - OL Reign

Pick 2: Utah Royals

Elyse Bennett (F) - OL Reign

Pick 3: Bay FC

Tess Boade (F) - NC Courage

Pick 4: Utah Royals

Paige Monaghan (F) - Racing Louisville

Pick 5: Bay FC

Rachel Hill (F) - San Diego Wave

Pick 6: Utah Royals

Pass

Pick 7: Bay FC

Katelyn Rowland (GK) - NC Courage

Pick 8: Utah Royals

Pass

Pick 9: Bay FC

Pass

Pick 10: Utah Royals

Pass

Pick 11: Bay FC

Sierra Enge - San Diego Wave

* Pick 12: Utay Royals

* Due to Utah passing three times, they decided to forfeit their final pick and end the draft with having only selected Elyse Bennett and Paige Monaghan.

The Chicago Red Stars left the draft without having any of their unprotected players selected by the expansion teams.

