UWCL Review: Barcelona, Lyon remain perfect

It’s been another fascinating matchday in the UEFA Women’s Champions League as some of the major teams keep up their perfect record, while others had to comeback from being behind to keep themselves still in touching distance of qualifying for the knockout round.

Group A

FC Rosengård 0 - 6 FC Barcelona

Barcelona remained perfect in their group after an impressive performance against Rosengård. Patri Guijarro scored the pick of the goals as the Catalans romped to a six goal win against their opponents on a cold night in Malmö.

Benfica 1 - 0 Eintracht Frankfurt

Benfica pulled off an impressive win against Frankfurt, putting them in second and on course to qualifying for the Round of 16. Frankfurt won’t be giving up their hopes on qualification anytime soon but this loss against Benfice will be an unexpected blow for them.

Group B

Olympique Lyonnais 3 - 1 SK Brann Kvinner

Last time out, Lyon felt that they had squandered far too many chances despite winning comfortably. This time around, they tried to rectify that and did so to some extent with a three-one win over Brann. Signe Gaupset and Brann remained a threat throughout the game and deserved their goal but ultimately, Lyon had too much quality for them to contain.

St. Pölten 0 - 0 Slavia Praha

Both St. Pölten and SLavia Praha registered their first points in this season’s competition. It wasn’t the greatest game to watch and both teams will know that the likelihood of either of them overtaking Brann for that second place finish is very low.

Group C

FC Bayern Munich 1 - 1 AFC Ajax

Ajax pulled off a shock result with their draw against Bayern, putting themselves in position to potentially qualify for the knockout stages over PSG and Roma. The biggest talking point from this game will be the injury to Magdalena Eriksson which forced her out of the game in the 23rd minute. The two teams will face each other again on Matchday 4 and Ajax will feel confident in their abilities to cause another upset at home.

Paris Saint-Germain 2 - 1 AS Roma

PSG desperately needed this win. After losing to Ajax and Bayern previously, and then coming close to dropping points again against Roma this time out, they will feel relieved that they managed to hold on to the win. They’re now only two points away from first place and will feel confident that they can make a run in the next few games and qualify out of the group.

Group D

Chelsea FC 0 - 0 BK Häcken

BK Häcken remain top of Group D in what has turned out to be the most surprising and intriguing group in the UWCL this season. After wins against Paris and Real Madrid, Häcken travelled to London and thanks to a fantastic performance by Jennifer Falk, left with a point. Häcken more than Chelsea, will be very happy with that result and will fully believe that they can not only qualify for the knockout stages, but also top the group as well; something no one would have expected when the draw happened.

Paris FC 2 - 1 Real Madrid CF

While Paris FC are having a storming run in their UWCL campaign, it’s all gone pear-shaped for Real Madrid. The Spanish outfit have been in poor form both in the league and in the UWCL, and with only one point to their name, are in serious danger of being knocked out of the competition far earlier than they expected.

Paris are in dreamland right now after this result and will now that they have every chance to make it to the knockout stages. Chiamaka Nnadozie has been in impressive form and they will need her to keep being so good if they want to make it further in this competition.