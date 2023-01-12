The 2023 NWSL Draft: Every pick from every round

The 2023 NWSL Draft has arrived! AllForXI will be recording every pick as it comes in and updating this article in real time. Refresh the page to see the latest pick after every round. We’ll also be keeping track of things like mid-draft deals, so join us for what essentially is the start of a new NWSL season (even though we haven’t even hit pre season yet).

We’ve also compiled things like rules, eligible players, and how to watch in one place:

TRADE ALERT!



The Courage and Dash have made a trade to kick off the #NWSLDraft that gives the Courage the eighth overall pick tonight and Houston's 2024 natural first round pick.



Forward Diana Ordóñez and the #30 pick go to Houston.



FULL DETAILS: https://t.co/CcALr0DHMR pic.twitter.com/LNq0wNPiE1 — NC Courage (@TheNCCourage) January 12, 2023

Round 1

1. Angel City FC - Alyssa Thompson (Forward, Harvard Westlake HS)

2. KC Current - Michelle Cooper (Forward, Duke University)

NEWS: KC Current has acquired the 2nd pick in the 2023 #NWSLDraft from NJ/NY Gotham FC in exchange for Lynn Williams. pic.twitter.com/7CoIgO2COr — KC Current (@thekccurrent) January 12, 2023

3. Orlando Pride - Emily Madril (Defender, Florida State)

4. Gotham FC - Jenna Nighswonger (Midfielder, Florida State)

5. Portland Thorns FC - Reyna Reyes (Defender, Alabama)

6. NC Courage - Olivia Wingate (Forward, Notre Dame)

7. Chicago Red Stares - Penelope Hocking (Forward, Penn State)

8. NC Courage - Sydney Collins (Defender, Cal - Berkeley)

9. Nc Courage - Clara Robbins (Midfielder, Florida State)

10. KC Current - Alexa Spaanstra (Winger/Attacking Midfielder, Virginia)

11. NC Courage - Hayley Hopkins (Forward, Virginia)

12. Portland Thorns - Isabella D’Aquila (Midfielder, Santa Clara)

Round 2

13. San Diego Wave - Sierra Enge (Stanford)

14. Chicago Red Stars - Grace Yochum (Oklahoma State)

15. KC Current - Gabrielle Robinson (West Virginia)

16. Racing Louisville - Kayla Fisher (Ohio State)

17. Racing Louisville - Brianna Martinez (Notre Dame)

18. KC Current - Jordan Silkowitz (Iowa State)

19. OL Reign - Shae Holmes (Washington)

20. Houston Dash - Sophie Hirst (Harvard)

21. Orlando Pride - Messiah Bright (TCU)

22. Houston Dash - Jylissa Harris (South Carolina)

23. Chicago Red Stars - Ally Schlegel (Penn State)

24. Portland Thorns - Lauren Debeau (Michigan State)

OL Reign has acquired a player to be named later from the Washington Spirit. In exchange, OL Reign has traded the 32nd overall draft pick in the 2023 NWSL Draft and its natural first round pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft.#BoldTogether #NWSLDraft — OL Reign (@OLReign) January 13, 2023

Round 3

25. Orlando Pride - Tori Hansen (North Carolina)

26. Washington Spirit - Nicole Douglas (Arizona State)

27. Angel City - Angelina Anderson (California)

28. Washington Spirit - Lyza Bosselmann (Gonzaga)

29. Racing Louisville - Jaydn Edwards (New Mexico)

30. Washington Spirit - Riley Tanner (Alabama)

31. Racing Louisville - Riley Mattingly Parker (Alabama)

32. Portland Thorns - Lauren Kozal (Michigan State)

33. San Diego Wave - Lauren Brzykcy (UCLA)

34. Washington Spirit - Lena Silano (Long Beach State)

35. KC Current - Mykiaa Minniss (Washington State)

36. Houston Dash - Lindsi Jennings (LSU)

Round 4

37. Washington Spirit - Civana Kuhlmann (Colorado)

38. KC Current - Ella Shamburger (Vanderbilt)

39. Orlando Pride - Summer Yates (Washington)

40. Washington Spirit - Delany Graham (Duke)

41. Orlando Pride - Kristen Scott (UCF)

42. KC Current - Rylan Childers (Kansas)

43. Chicago Red Stars - Sophie Hones (Duke)

44. Gotham FC - Iliana Hocking (Arizona)

45. San Diego Wave - Giovanna DeMarco (Wake Forest)

46. OL Reign - Natalie Viggiano (Wisconsin)

47. KC Current - Ashley Orkus (Ole Miss)

TRADE ALERT



We’ve traded our 48th pick in the 2023 #NWSLDraft to Houston in exchange for a 3rd round natural pick in 2024 and 10,000 dollars in allocation. #BAONPDX pic.twitter.com/iuJbZ96c5g — Portland Thorns FC (@ThornsFC) January 13, 2023

48. Houston Dash - Madelyn Desiano (UCLA)

As the draft ends, the unnamed player from the Washington Spirit being traded to OL Reign gets announced: it’s Emily Sonnett!

That concludes the 2023 NWSL Draft. A lot of big changes happened early on today and before the draft but the movement of Diana Ordonez and Emily Sonnett made the draft all the more thrilling. Many players who are undrafted today will probably make their marks in the NWSL this upcoming season so we look forward to seeing which of these rookies takes their chance and cements a spot this season. Good luck to all the players, drafted or otherwise!