The NWSL Playoffs are just over the horizon

In the NWSL, the “big show” is the playoffs and ultimately the NWSL Championship. While in previous years, you could all but guarantee which four teams would be in the playoffs by the time we got to this stage of the season, this year, things are remarkably different. We have six teams sitting in the playoff spots right now but those just below them could easily make a run and overtake some of those teams when all is said and done.

Let’s examine the current playoff picture:

San Diego Wave (1), Houston Dash (2), KC Current (3), Portland Thorns (4), OL Reign (5), Chicago Red Stars (6)

This won’t be the final positions for any of these teams. That hasn’t been the case for most of the season so I don’t see that changing now. However, these six teams have been there or thereabouts for most of the season so I wouldn’t be surprised if they all pull through (in whatever order) and make it to the playoffs.

The race for the NWSL Shield is where things get complicated/interesting. Top and sixth place are currently separated by four points and all six of these teams will play each other as the season ends.

How will it all end? Who knows but with so little separating them and those in seventh and eighth, every point matters and no one can afford to drop points if they want to not only make the playoffs but potentially win the Shield too.

In The Hunt

Angel City (7) and NC Courage (8).

This is where the playoff picture gets intriguing. After playing all of their games in hand, both Angel City and the Courage are a game out from being in the playoffs. Both teams have made late surges up the table and still have to play a lot of the teams above them so they have every chance of booking their place in the playoffs at the expense of another team currently above them.

Can they do it? That’s the key question.

Angel City has had to deal with many injuries this season, especially to key players but they’ve kept plugging away and are now two points off of sixth. Another big injury could derail their hopes immensely but if they can hang on and bring back some of those key players as we close out the season, they have every chance of making the playoffs.

The Courage have pushed up the table as they rediscovered the form that makes them so formidable and look like they have enough to push themselves into the playoffs late. They, like Angel City, face the teams above them as they close out the season and they cannot afford to lose any games. If they do lose, the same with Angel City, their playoff chances will be out of their hands and they’ll have to look to other teams to help them out.

Eliminated

Orlando Pride (9), Washington Spirit (10), Racing Louisville (11) and Gotham FC (12)

The Orlando Pride dropped points against Louisville and found themselves out of the playoffs once again. A topsy-turvy season for the Pride has seen them be very inconsistent and that has led to where they are now in the table. They have young pieces in place to build on for next season but they need more stability at the head coach position. After losing Amanda Cromwell earlier on, Seb Hines has done what he could with the team but they may need to look for another head coach next season if he can’t bring this team together, and pick up results more consistently.

Despite winning against bottom-placed Gotham FC, the Washington Spirit have been eliminated from the NWSL playoffs. After winning the NWSL Championship last year and starting the season with a win, the Spirit didn’t pick up a win until September 10th against San Diego. That’s unacceptable for a team as talented as Washington and it led to the dismissal of Kris Ward as head coach. The Spirit will look to finish the season well but overall, they will not want to look back at this season with so many games being lost or drawn right before the final whistle for them.

Racing Louisville and NJ/NY Gotham FC were eliminated from making the playoffs over the last few weeks and that’s unsurprising given their current positions in the standings (11th and 12th respectively). While Gotham have been in the bottom half of the table from almost the first month of the season, they had games in hand which potentially could’ve seen them climb up the table. Unfortunately for them, games in hand mean nothing if you don’t pick up maximum points from those games. With former head coach Scott Parkinson being relieved of his duties and Hue Menzies coming in late in the season, Gotham’s chances of making the playoffs became slimmer and slimmer as week went by.

Louisville on the other hand, were in and about those final playoff spots for a long time this season. Their goal of making the playoffs was knocked off course from July onward as they steadily dropped points and those below them began to pick up points and overtake them. Louisville have also been trading away key players to other teams which has helped those teams move up and over them in the standings (e.g. Ebony Salmon to the Houston Dash). They have new faces in that locker room now but they came too late and now the season cannot be salvaged for Racing. They will now look to play spoiler as the season peters out for them and try to set up a team for next season that can make the playoffs.

Updated on September 19, 2022