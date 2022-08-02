Euro 2022 Final Recap: England “bring football home”

André Carlisle and Kudzi Musarurwa finish off the collaboration with The Women’s Soccer Collective on the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 with a recap of the final and what this tournament could mean for England, and women’s football in Europe as a whole.

We discuss the following:

England did the thing.

The effect that losing Alex Popp had on Germany.

#GoToGames

The overall impact this win and this tournament could have on women’s football in Europe.

