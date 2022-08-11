Scott Parkinson out as Gotham FC head coach

On Thursday afternoon, NJ/NY Gotham FC announced in a tweet that the organization would be parting ways with their head coach Scott Parkinson. The move came following a less than desirable start to the 2022 season where the club saw 8 losses, and 0 draws, and only 4 wins.

Parkinson joined Gotham FC in August 2021, following the departure of Freya Coombe to Angel City FC, and on the heels of a four game losing streak. He helped see Gotham FC into their second post-season appearance since 2013, but fell short in recreating the magic in 2022.

“I want to thank Scott for his contributions to our organization and for the dedication he’s shown over the past year,” said Gotham FM General Manager Yael Averbuch West via a statement on twitter. “I wish him nothing but success in his future endeavors.”

For a club like Gotham , who saw a marked turnaround from it’s prior days as bottom-of-the-table Sky Blue, the lackluster 2022 season was in clear need of a reboot. With the departure of Parkinson, it is clear that the organization takes its on-field results seriously. With three to four games in hand on the rest of the league, time was running out for Gotham to turn things around and make a true run at the post-season.

As Gotham announced, an interim head coach will be named in the coming days. For now, assistant coaches Beverly Goebel Yanez and Becki Tweed will lead training.

Players and owners alike sent their well-wishes to Parkinson. Although his coaching might not have been the right fit for the club, he appeared to be a beloved part of the organization.

Family forever, thank you for getting me to Gotham and always being so inspirational. https://t.co/bT3dYkKlZm — hensley (@HancuffHensley) August 11, 2022

“On behalf of ownership, I want to personally thank Scott for the energy, work ethic, and commitment he brought to our club every day,” said Gotham FC managing owner Ed Nalbandian. “He is a true professional, and we wish him the best in the next chapter of his soccer career.”

This move also comes just days after the announcement of two new high profile owners for Gotham FC: WNBA legend and New York native Sue Bird, and former New York Giants quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning.

So where does Gotham go from here? Only time will tell. Their first test without Parkinson comes this Sunday when the club travels to Seattle to take on OL Reign. Perhaps a refresh is just what the club needs to start picking up wins.