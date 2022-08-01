The NWSL returns and reminds us why there’s never a dull moment in this league

We spent two weeks away from the NWSL so when it returned, we weren’t sure what to expect but almost every game scheduled for this past weekend was set to capture our imagination once again.

We had a heist at The Banc, we had an expansion team continue to defy expectations, we had teams racking up the goals and we had goalkeepers playing out of their skins to try and keep their team in the hunt for a playoff spot.

The NWSL is back baby!

If you had asked me what the final score would be after Angel City were up by two against OL Reign at half-time, I wouldn’t have said a 3-2 win for the away side. OL Reign had created chances and missed a penalty in the first half while Angel City had made the most of their limited chances and usually when that happens, you feel like it’s just not going to happen for the team currently down by two goals. OL Reign reminded me and anyone else watching that they have the mental fortitude and the talent to turn around any situation. Despite DiDi Haračić’s best efforts, Jess Fishlock, Sofia Huerta and Tobin Heath have too much quality to be denied forever and they scored three fantastic goals to turn things around for OL Reign. Angel City are a gritty team but they tend to flag after 60 minutes. OL Reign took full advantage of that and pressed them until they got the goals they needed to win. What should’ve been another solid win in front of a massive crowd at The Banc turned into a devasting loss right at the death.

What can you say about San Diego’s remarkable season that hasn’t been already stated? The new team to the NWSL shouldn’t be performing this well. After all, expansion teams tend to falter for awhile before picking up steam after two or three season. The Wave have decided to buck that trend and sit on top of the table after taking all three points when they visited Soldier Field this past weekend. Despite going down to ten players for a long stretch of the game, Kailen Sheridan’s heroics and Mal Pugh’s lack of prolificacy in front of goals allowed the Wave to pick up an improbable win against the Chicago Red Stars. San Diego have played more games than anyone else but their standing at the top of the league isn’t a fluke. This team has all the makings of becoming one the NWSL’s most regular playoff contenders.

The Portland Thorns continue to quietly go about their business, picking up three points more often than not. They travelled to Louisville and finished up as 2-1 winners over Racing Louisville. Sophia Smith returned with a bang for the Thorns and Hina Sugita continues to have a sterling season with her new team. Behind the Wave, the Thorns are the most in-form team in the NWSL right now and with the return of their international players, are a formidable side for anyone to face as we get to the business end of the regular season. They have shown resilience when needed and scored goals by the bagful, while also maintaining a solid defensive structure. Everyone may be talking about San Diego right now but keep an eye on Portland. Rhian Wilkinson is doing a masterful job over there.

The NC Courage and the Washington Spirit have decided to ignite a rivalry this season that stemmed from the Challenge Cup final. Every game that these two have featured in this season has been an end-to-end battle from the first whistle to the last. This past weekend was no different as they battled each other to a 3-3 draw on Friday night. Trinity Rodman was on song for the Spirit, nabbing two goals but so was Diana Ordóñez for the Courage who also found herself on the scoresheet twice. Both teams defensively could not keep a lead and it showed with the final score. The Courage stay rooted to the bottom of the league (not something I could’ve ever imagined at the start of the season) while the Spirit are in tenth, having played more games than most teams in the league. The window for both teams to make the playoff is getting smaller with each game they can’t find a win in, and for both teams to not make the playoffs? That would be one of the wildest moments this league has seen yet.