Euro 2022 Group B preview: The most intriguing group of the tournament

Group B aka the ‘Group of Death’ at the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 is our next preview, and in collaboration with The Women’s Soccer Collective, André Carlisle and Kudzi Musarurwa look at who out of Denmark, Finland, Germany and Spain will make it out of the group.

We discuss the following:

Finland’s squad and their potential

Finland’s kit and their response to customer requests

How Denmark can navigate this group and qualify for the knock out stages

The impact of Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s roster selection on Germany

Germany’s transition phase

Spain’s load management

Can Spain overcome Jorge Vilda’s tactics and lack of rotation?

Kudzi and André also discussed their picks for the quarter-finals, semi-finals, final and eventual winner.

Sound off below and let us know if you agree or disagree with our views!