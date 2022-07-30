Euro 2022 Semi-Finals Review: England and Germany set up a Wembley showdown

André Carlisle and Kudzi Musarurwa are back to discuss the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 semi-finals, once again in collaboration with The Women’s Soccer Collective. We thought the match up between Germany and France would be tight and it was, but we didn’t expect Sweden’s second half capitulation against England.

We discuss the following:

What went right for England.

What went wrong for Sweden.

Germany and Alex Popp get it done.

France can’t overcome their manager’s tactics this time.

