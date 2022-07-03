Euro 2022 Group C Preview: Sweden look to take over the tournament

Group C at the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 is our next preview, and in collaboration with The Women’s Soccer Collective, André Carlisle and Kudzi Musarurwa look at what the Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden and Switzerland could offer at the tournament.

We discuss the following:

Portugal’s inclusion and their squad

Switzerland’s chances in the group

The match up between the Netherlands and Switzerland

The Netherlands and their inability to keep a clean sheet

Mark Parson’s first major international tournament

Sweden’s possible revenge tour

Sound off below and let us know if you agree or disagree with our views!