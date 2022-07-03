Euro 2022 Group C Preview: Sweden look to take over the tournament

Group C at the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 is our next preview, and in collaboration with The Women’s Soccer Collective, André Carlisle and Kudzi Musarurwa look at what the Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden and Switzerland could offer at the tournament.
We discuss the following:
- Portugal’s inclusion and their squad
- Switzerland’s chances in the group
- The match up between the Netherlands and Switzerland
- The Netherlands and their inability to keep a clean sheet
- Mark Parson’s first major international tournament
- Sweden’s possible revenge tour
Sound off below and let us know if you agree or disagree with our views!
Loading comments...