Euro 2022 Quarter-Finals Review: Expected outcomes with unexpected journeys

André Carlisle and Kudzi Musarurwa are back to discuss the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 quarter-finals, once again in collaboration with The Women’s Soccer Collective. We both got our predictions right but we definitely didn’t expect the games to turn out the way they did.

We discuss the following:

England pull off a fantastic comeback.

Spain got it mostly right but failed at the final hurdle.

Sweden had to do entirely too much to win their quarter-final.

Belgium and Nicky Evrard.

Germany and Austria was a game for the football purists.

One late mistake determines the winner between Germany and Austria.

France should’ve been out of sight after the first half.

The Netherlands struggled to find footing in this game and had to rely on individual brilliance to take it to extra time.

Quick semi-final predictions.

