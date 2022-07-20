Euro 2022 Group C Review: As expected, Sweden and Netherlands qualify for the knock out stages

Group C at the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 is done and in collaboration with The Women’s Soccer Collective, André Carlisle and Kudzi Musarurwa discuss everything that happened throughout the three matchdays.

We discuss the following:

Sweden are either really struggling or trying to sneak their way to another major tournament final.

The Netherlands are a conundrum and their manager isn’t making it any easier to figure them out.

Ramona Bachmann couldn’t carry Switzerland all by herself.

Portugal were all vibes - no defense, and we loved it.

Sound off below and let us know if you agree or disagree with our views!