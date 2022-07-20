Euro 2022 Group B Review: Germany and Spain make it out of the group

Group B at the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 is done and in collaboration with The Women’s Soccer Collective, André Carlisle and Kudzi Musarurwa discuss everything that happened throughout the three matchdays.

We discuss the following:

Germany are coming into form at the right time.

How Spain have coped without Alexia Putellas and how they tried to overcome her absence.

Denmark is Pernille Harder and only Pernille Harder at the moment.

A lack of depth proved costly for Finland.

