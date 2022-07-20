 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Euro 2022 Group B Review: Germany and Spain make it out of the group

Germany qualified with ease for the knock out rounds but questions remain about Spain

By Kudzi Musarurwa
Germany v Spain: Group B - UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 Photo by Jose Hernandez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Group B at the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 is done and in collaboration with The Women’s Soccer Collective, André Carlisle and Kudzi Musarurwa discuss everything that happened throughout the three matchdays.

We discuss the following:

  • Germany are coming into form at the right time.
  • How Spain have coped without Alexia Putellas and how they tried to overcome her absence.
  • Denmark is Pernille Harder and only Pernille Harder at the moment.
  • A lack of depth proved costly for Finland.

Sound off below and let us know if you agree or disagree with our views!

