Euro 2022 Group D preview: France and Italy look to battle for the top two spots

Both teams have a lot of talent but Kudzi and Andre wonder how much France will be held back by their manager

By Kudzi Musarurwa and André Carlisle
FBL-WOMEN-FRA-VIE-FRIENDLY Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

In our next preview for the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 and in collaboration with The Women’s Soccer Collective, André Carlisle and Kudzi Musarurwa discuss Group D which includes France, Italy, Belgium and Iceland.

We discuss the following:

  • Corinne Diacre and her squad selection
  • France’s key players
  • The match up between France and Italy
  • Italy’s growth and development (also our dark horse pick)
  • Iceland and their potential for causing an upset
  • Belgium’s chances of making it out of the group

Sound off below and let us know if you agree or disagree with our views!

