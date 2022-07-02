Euro 2022 Group D preview: France and Italy look to battle for the top two spots

In our next preview for the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 and in collaboration with The Women’s Soccer Collective, André Carlisle and Kudzi Musarurwa discuss Group D which includes France, Italy, Belgium and Iceland.
We discuss the following:
- Corinne Diacre and her squad selection
- France’s key players
- The match up between France and Italy
- Italy’s growth and development (also our dark horse pick)
- Iceland and their potential for causing an upset
- Belgium’s chances of making it out of the group
