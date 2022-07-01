 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Euro 2022 Group A preview: England are the clear front runners

Kudzi thinks that England should win the group while André wants us to believe in Norway with him

By Kudzi Musarurwa and André Carlisle
Switzerland v England - Women’s International Friendly Photo by Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

In our first preview for the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 and in collaboration with The Women’s Soccer Collective, André Carlisle and Kudzi Musarurwa discuss Group A which includes the hosts England, Austria, Northern Ireland and Norway.

We discuss the following:

  • The key game of group
  • The connection of Norway’s frontline
  • Should we believe in Norway?
  • England’s potential
  • Northern Ireland’s chances
  • Austria can cause an upset
  • Who on each team we should keep an eye on
  • The group winner and runner up

Sound off below and let us know if you agree or disagree with our views!

