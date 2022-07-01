Euro 2022 Group A preview: England are the clear front runners

In our first preview for the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 and in collaboration with The Women’s Soccer Collective, André Carlisle and Kudzi Musarurwa discuss Group A which includes the hosts England, Austria, Northern Ireland and Norway.

We discuss the following:

The key game of group

The connection of Norway’s frontline

Should we believe in Norway?

England’s potential

Northern Ireland’s chances

Austria can cause an upset

Who on each team we should keep an eye on

The group winner and runner up

Sound off below and let us know if you agree or disagree with our views!