Your CONCACAF W Championship USWNT roster is here

The CONCACAF W Championship is set to kick off in July in Mexico and Vlatko Andonovski has named his 23-player roster to compete for a 2023 World Cup berth and a 2024 Olympic berth.

Three additional players have also been named to the roster and will be with the team for the two friendlies scheduled this month against Colombia.

Andonovski released a statement alongside the roster announcement, stating that since the last time the team met up in April, he and his coaching staff and reviewed a lot of film to arrive at the 26 players they named today. Andonovski also stated that he and his staff feel that those named to this roster will help them reach their goals during this period of fixtures.

Among those named to the roster, Taylor Kornieck, Carson Pickett and Sam Coffey will be suiting up for the national team for the first time. Kornieck is in the CONCACAF roster while Pickett and Coffey will be available for the friendlies against Colombia.

Concacaf W Championship Roster

Goalkeepers: Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars);

Defenders: Alana Cook (OL Reign), Emily Fox (Racing Louisville FC), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit).

Midfielders: Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon), Taylor Kornieck (San Diego Wave FC), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit).

Forwards: Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC), Mallory Pugh (Chicago Red Stars), Midge Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC).

The following players have been named to the roster for the June friendlies against Colombia:

Defenders: Carson Pickett (North Carolina Courage).

Midfielders: Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC), Jaelin Howell (Racing Louisville).