Vlatko Andonovski names roster for April friendlies

Vlatko Andonovski has named his 23-player roster for the two friendlies against Uzbekistan in April. The two matches will be played at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio (April 9th) and Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania (April 12th).

The first match in Columbus will be broadcast at 5:30pm EST on Fox and Univision Networks, and the second will be on ESPN2 and Univision Networks at 7pm EST.

Of the previous roster for the SheBelieves Cup, 17 have returned to feature for the USWNT next month.

Vlatko Andonovski spoke about his roster selection, stating that with four games left before qualification begins for the 2022 World Cup and the 2024 Olympics, “it’s up to the players and staff to maximize every minute” they all have together on the field and during meetings.

Andonovski also noted that key players are out injured right now and although that leaves the player pool a little short, this is also an opportunity for other players to impress and help the roster depth.

Some of those key personnel out include Julie Ertz, who has been out since the end of the Olympics last year, Megan Rapinoe, Crystal Dunn, Emily Sonnett, Casey Murphy and now that list includes Lynn Williams and Tierna Davidson.

Alyssa Naeher and Sam Mewis continue their comeback from injury and will feature in some capacity this season. Other veterans such as Christen Press, Tobin Heath and Alex Morgan have not made the roster this time but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them feature more as the qualifying games draw closer.

Full roster

Goalkeepers: Bella Bixby (Portland Thorns FC), Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars).

Defenders: Alana Cook (OL Reign FC), Abby Dahlkemper (San Diego Wave FC), Imani Dorsey (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Emily Fox (Racing Louisville FC), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign FC), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit).

Midfielders: Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyonnais), Jaelin Howell (Racing Louisville FC), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign FC), Catarina Macario (Olympique Lyonnais), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Samantha Mewis (Kansas City Current), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit).

Forwards: Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Mallory Pugh (Chicago Red Stars), Margaret Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC).