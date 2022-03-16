The 2022 NWSL regular season schedule is here, finally!

We waited a long time for it but it’s finally here! The NWSL released it’s regular season schedule today which sees the season start on April 29th as newcomers Angel City FC host the NC Courage. The season will end on October 2nd with the top six teams advancing to the playoffs after that. The NWSL Championship has been scheduled for October 29th (no host yet).

I for one, am looking forward to every match up this year not only because of the two expansion teams but also because of how many teams have had huge roster changes during the off season, while still looking to compete at the highest level.

As already stated, the first match of the season will see the Banc of California host a NWSL match for the first time in it’s history. Angel City will be kicking off against the Courage at 10:30pm EST/7:30pm PST and will be looking to showcase a star-studded, newly formed roster against a stable and experienced team in the Courage.

The other opening weekend matches will see Portland Thorns FC face the Kansas City Current at Providence Park, and the Chicago Red Stars host Racing Louisville FC at SeatGeek Stadium all on Saturday, April 30th. evening.

The regular season will end on with the Red Stars hosting Angel City in Chicago on Sunday night. By then we should know which teams have made the playoffs, and which team has won the NWSL Shield.

During the season, all the NWSL teams will also be involved in the Challenge Cup so it’ll be interesting to see how the teams manage minutes from here until May when the Challenge Cup ends.

As it was last season, the regular season will be aired on CBS, CBS Sports, Paramount+ and Twitch (internationally). Some games will be switched over to Twitch in the US but as the season progresses, those announcements should be made in time for fans to know where to find their favourite teams.

Which game(s) are you most looking forward to on the opening weekend? Which team will you be rooting for? Sound off below!