The NWSL releases the 2022 Challenge Cup schedule

The NWSL released the 2022 Challenge Cup schedule today, marking the start of the 2022 season for all 12 teams. While TV and streaming details have not been released yet, the league did give us the kick off times for all the group games.

The teams will be split into three regions; East, Central and West.

East: NJ/NY Gotham FC, North Carolina Courage, Orlando Pride, Washington Spirit.

Central: Chicago Red Stars, Houston Dash, Kansas City Current, Racing Louisville FC.

West: Angel City FC, OL Reign FC, Portland Thorns FC, San Diego Wave FC.

The Challenge Cup is set to start on Friday, March 18 with Racing Louisville FC facing off against Kansas City Current at 7:30pm EST / 4:30pm PST as the first match of the group stages. The semi-finals are set for Wednesday, May 4 with the final being on Saturday, May 7.

Once we have any broadcasting details, they’ll be posted on AllForXI as soon as we get them.

With two new teams (Angel City and the San Diego Wave) involved in the NWSL now, which one are you looking forward to seeing the most? Are there any new signings and/or draftees you’re looking forward to seeing? Sound off below!