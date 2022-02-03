Your 2022 SheBelieves Cup roster

The 2022 SheBelieves Cup roster has been finalised. Vlatko Andonovski made some changes to the January training camp roster for this upcoming tournament but a lot of familiar faces are still around.

On his announcement of the roster, Andonovski stated that he felt the team had a “great camp in Austin (Texas)” and he wanted to evaluate that group in “game environments against highly-motivated opponents.” The USWNT head coach also added that players were looking to make the upcoming rosters for the World Cup and Olympic qualifying which will happen this summer so the SheBelieves Cup is a “great opportunity to help prepare for rhythm of group play” during CONCACAF qualifying.

Notable returnees

After missing the January training camp due to club commitments, Catarina Macario returns to the roster as a midfielder. Macario has the capabilities to play as a false nine as she’s done for Olympique Lyonnais but so far, with the USWNT, Andonovski has played her as an attacking midfielder. With Sam Mewis still not ready to return, expect Macario to remain in midfield for now.

Becky Sauerbrunn also returns after missing the previous camp due to injury. The veteran defender will be looked at to help the younger defenders in the roster continue to adapt to playing with the senior national team while also lending her talents to once again keeping the USWNT backline as solid as possible.

Morgan Gautrat has also come back into the fold after missing out on a few camps beforehand. A mainstay of the team in 2015 and 2016, Gautrat’s injury record has kept her from being in consideration for the national team since then. However, after an outstanding season with the Chicago Red Stars last year, Gautrat’s inclusion in this roster is well-deserved.

Lastly, Alyssa Naeher is fully back in camp now. As of right now, she is the USWNT’s starting goalkeeper and there’s been no suggestion that that will change any time soon. Expect to see her play the majority of the games at the SheBelieves Cup if Vlatko Andonovski wants to take this tournament seriously and not do too much experimentation.

Full roster

Goalkeepers: Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars).

Defenders: Alana Cook (OL Reign FC), Abby Dahlkemper (San Diego Wave FC), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Emily Fox (Racing Louisville FC), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign FC), Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC).

Midfielders: Morgan Gautrat (Chicago Red Stars), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyonnais), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign FC),Catarina Macario (Olympique Lyonnais), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit).

Forwards: Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Mallory Pugh (Chicago Red Stars), Margaret Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC), Lynn Williams (Kansas City Current).