U.S. Soccer, USWNTPA reach agreement to resolve equal pay dispute for $24 million

U.S. Soccer announced this morning that they and the USWNT Players Association had settled the equal dispute. This dispute had been going on since March 2019, and will be resolved contingent on a new CBA being ratified.

Both parties released the following statement:

“We are pleased to announce that, contingent on the negotiation of a new collective bargaining agreement, we will have resolved our longstanding dispute over equal pay and proudly stand together in a shared commitment to advancing equality in soccer. Getting to this day has not been easy. The U.S. Women’s National Team players have achieved unprecedented success while working to achieve equal pay for themselves and future athletes. Today, we recognize the legacy of the past USWNT leaders who helped to make this day possible, as well as all of the women and girls who will follow. Together, we dedicate this moment to them. We look forward to continuing to work together to grow women’s soccer and advance opportunities for young girls and women in the United States and across the globe.”

The following key terms were agreed upon for the settlement:

The parties have agreed to resolve the equal pay claims for a total of $24 million.

U.S. Soccer will pay $22 million to the players in the case. This amount will be distributed in a manner proposed by the USWNT players and approved by the district court.

U.S. Soccer will also pay an additional $2 million into an account to benefit the USWNT players in their post-career goals and charitable efforts related to women’s and girls’ soccer. Each player will be able to apply for up to $50,000 from this fund.

The settlement is contingent on the ratification of a new CBA for the USWNT.

Final approval of the settlement by the district court will be scheduled once a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) between the USWNT and U.S. Soccer is ratified.

Once the USWNT CBA is ratified and the settlement receives final approval from the court, this agreement will fully resolve the litigation.

Claims related to working conditions that had been filed as part of this litigation were previously resolved in December 2020.

U.S. Soccer has committed to providing an equal rate of pay going forward for the Women’s and Men’s National Teams in all friendlies and tournaments, including the World Cup.

The details will be established by the new CBA between U.S. Soccer and the USWNT.

We will have details on the new CBA once it has been announced and ratified. What do you think of the settlement agreement? Sound off below.