Shannon Boxx gets some respect, inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame

Shannon Boxx (“Boxxy”) was named into the National Soccer Hall of Fame today. She joins Clint Dempsey and Hope Solo as the three inductees in the Class of 2022.

Boxx was given the news by Clint Dempsey during a CBS Sports broadcast as both she and Hope Solo were analysing a CONCACAF qualifying match between the USMNT and CANMNT.

During her time with the USWNT, Boxx redefined what a CDM/DM role should look like for the national team and helped bring the position to what we see with the team today. Before her, the position was always seen as one where a player had to win the ball back and play a simple pass to a more creative player but Boxx showed the progression of what the role could do.

Distribution, creativity, movement and positioning all came with the ball-winning ability that Boxx had and for many years, she held down the USWNT midfield, sometimes all by herself (see: the 2011 World Cup quarter-final against Brazil). For the majority of her career, the USWNT played in a two-player midfield which left Boxx assigned to the defensive role and thus the responsibility of shackling any opponents in midfield while her partner would be give the license to push forward. Boxx did her job to perfection and even as she reached the twilight of her career, was always available to come in and do her job responsibly and with great execution.

Boxx in her club career, played in the WUSA, WPS and NWSL, for the San Diego Spirit, the New York Power, Los Angeles Sol, Saint Louis Athletica, FC Gold Pride, magicJack and the Chicago Red Stars. In total, Boxx made 119 club appearances and scored 10 goals over a 14-year span. For the USWNT, Boxx scored 27 goals in 195 appearances, making her the 13th most capped player in USWNT history.

Shannon Boxx ended her career with three Olympic Gold medals, a NCAA Women’s Championship and a World Cup medal, all while dealing with lupus.

Congratulations to Shannon Boxx on her election to the Hall of Fame. She has fully deserved this moment.