AllForXI is looking for new contributors!

AllForXI looks to keep pushing stories in women’s football/soccer forward, no matter where those stories are from. If you’re interested in doing so from whatever corner of the globe you’re in, we are offering you the chance to do so right here!

We’re looking for new contributors that will write about women’s football in the NWSL, WSL, Primera Iberdrola, UWCL, Division 1 Féminine and any other league that is out there. We also want people who are passionate about covering national teams around the world as well.

What does a contributor do?

A contributor on AllForXI will be responsible for helping our website bring the best coverage possible of women’s football/soccer available. Please note in your cover letter why you would like to be considered for this role and specify your experience, if any, in writing about women’s football/soccer. Also please specify what part of women’s football you would like to cover and why?

This is a remote, part-time contract role compensated with a monthly stipend.

What qualifications are we looking for?

The candidates that we will consider should have the following:

A passion for women’s football/soccer and be familiar with at least one league and/or country (global familiarity would be helpful as well).

Experience writing about women’s football/soccer.

The ability to self-edit and write clean copy.

Be comfortable working remotely.

How do you apply?

Enquires should be submitted/direct messaged at our twitter handle @AllForXI.

Once we have received your enquiry, we will then ask you to please submit a cover letter detailing why you are the best candidate for this role, a resume highlighting your writing capabilities and experience, and at least one sample of your writing. All items must be submitted to be considered for this opportunity.

Vox Media, SB Nation and All for XI are committed to bringing you coverage of women’s soccer from a diverse array of voices and perspectives. If your experience and background do not perfectly align with every single thing we’re looking for, but you believe you have the ability to thrive in this role, we encourage you to apply. We hope to continue our coverage of the greatest team on the planet, and it could be you that helps deliver that to our community!